Somalia and South Africa Hold High-Level Talks to Boost Bilateral Ties

4 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Pretoria — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaalam Abdii Ali, held bilateral talks on Tuesday with South Africa's Foreign Minister, Ronald Lamola, in Pretoria, focusing on strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation in trade, education, and health.

During the meeting, Abdisaalam Abdii Ali thanked the South African government for its support of Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and security, highlighting Pretoria's historic role in backing Somalia.

The discussions emphasized closer collaboration between the two countries and the acceleration of practical initiatives designed to deliver tangible results for both peoples.

Both ministers agreed to deepen bilateral engagement and implement measures that translate the partnership into concrete development outcomes benefiting Somalia and South Africa alike.

Somalia's Foreign Minister was accompanied by the Somali ambassador to South Africa, Mohamed Sheikh Isaaq, during the high-level discussions.

