Somalia's Federal Government Blames Regional Leaders for National Consultative Forum Cancellation

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government said on Wednesday that the cancellation of the National Consultative Forum was the responsibility of the administrations of the Somali Future Council, according to an official statement.

The statement stressed that the federal government, acting on its national responsibilities to protect unity, cohesion, and cooperation among the Somali people, remains committed to a consultative process based on mutual understanding, dialogue, and lasting solutions.

It added that the platform for dialogue between the federal government and the Somali Future Council remains open, and the government is ready to initiate constructive talks to resolve existing disputes and safeguard the country's national interests.

The statement also emphasized the federal government's commitment to preserving national unity, political stability, and ensuring that any agreements reached are achieved through dialogue and national consensus.

Somalia's federal government called on all relevant parties to prioritize unity, national responsibility, and the collective interest of the Somali people.