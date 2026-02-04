Somalia Elects New Leadership of National Human Rights Commission

4 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia on Wednesday held a closely watched election for the leadership of its National Independent Human Rights Commission, a vote seen as setting the direction of the body for the next four years.

The election, which had been delayed for a week due to technical challenges and intense political wrangling, took place in Mogadishu with several high-profile candidates competing for the top posts.

The nine-member commission elected its chairperson, deputy chairperson and secretary, with Dr Maryam Qasim securing a majority of votes after a tightly contested second round.

Dr Maryam Qasim Ahmed, a public health specialist with more than 30 years of experience, has previously served as Somalia's minister of health, education, and humanitarian affairs and disaster management.

She narrowly defeated Dr Omar Abdulle Calasow, a human rights and international humanitarian law expert with a PhD from the University of Essex, who has worked extensively with AMISOM and served as a senior adviser to the United Nations.

Former government spokesman Farhan Jimale withdrew from the race earlier, a move that sharpened the contest between the final two candidates.

Members of the commission were selected in May 2025 through an examination overseen by the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development, before being approved by Somalia's cabinet and parliament.

