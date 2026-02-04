Somalia Says Seven Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Planned Security Operation

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said on Tuesday it had killed seven Al-Shabaab militants in a planned overnight security operation in the Qaahira area of the Middle Shabelle region.

In a statement, NISA said the operation was carried out with support from international partners and resulted in the destruction of weapons depots and hideouts used by the Islamist group's fighters.

The agency said the raid followed earlier operations conducted days ago in the Maxaa Saciid area of the same region, where senior Al-Shabaab commanders were targeted while meeting at a house.

According to NISA, five commanders were killed in that earlier strike, while three others were seriously wounded.

NISA urged civilians living in areas controlled by Al-Shabaab to stay away from locations where the group operates, warning that such sites remain legitimate targets for Somali security forces.

Al-Shabaab last year seized large swathes of territory in Middle Shabelle, a development that dealt a major setback to gains previously made by the Somali government in its campaign against the group.

If you have information about the activities of the Al-Shabaab,

Call 0611169105.