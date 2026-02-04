Sudan: Finance Minister Pledges to Settle Sudan's Contribution to Italian NGO Emergency

4 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim has pledged to settle Sudan's annual contribution to the Italian non-governmental organization Emergency and to address challenges facing its ongoing projects in the country, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

During a meeting with Emergency President Rossella Miccio at the Ministries Complex on Tuesday, the minister underscored the organization's important role in providing healthcare to war victims and offering free training for medical personnel in Sudan.

He commended Emergency's sustained efforts in delivering high-quality, free medical and surgical services to Sudanese citizens since 2003, in full coordination with the Federal and State Ministries of Health.

For her part, Emergency President Rossella Miccio said her visit aims to review the current status of the organization's projects in Sudan and the challenges they face. She explained that the projects include paediatric centres in Port Sudan and Nyala, Al-Salam (Peace) Centre for Cardiac Surgery in Khartoum, and the Mayo Paediatric Clinic in Khartoum.

She further revealed plans to open cardiac outpatient clinics in Kassala, Al-Gadarif, and Atbara, in addition to expanding the organization's activities to provide a wider range of surgical and therapeutic services to citizens.

