Sudan: Al-Mansouri - Kadru Slaughterhouse a Source of Pride for Sudan and the Defence Industries System

4 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Feb. 3, 2026 (Sudan News Agency, SUNA) - Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri, emphasized the complementary roles of the public and private sectors.

This came during his inspection visit on Tuesday to Al-Kadru Food Processing Abattoir, affiliated with the Defence Industries System - Export Development Group, where Al-Mansouri toured all its various sections.

Al-Mansouri described Al-Kadru Slaughterhouse as a source of pride for Sudan and the Defence Industries System, affirming the ministry's commitment to developing partnerships with the Defence Industries System across all fields.

He announced the establishment of an embryo factory to increase production and productivity, and to utilize slaughter by-products for added value.

Al-Mansouri praised the significant progress achieved by the slaughterhouse following the war.

He also declared the ministry's readiness to train the workforce at the slaughterhouse to implement the strategy and achieve the desired objectives.

