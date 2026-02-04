South Africa: Kruger National Park Restores Infrastructure

Restoration work is underway in the Kruger National Park following the flood damage sustained last month, says the South African National Parks (SANParks).

The floods caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, tourism facilities, and staff living quarters.

The park's H7 Route (Orpen Gate to Satara) is now open to traffic.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Due to significant flood damage at Nsemani Dam Area, only one lane is currently accessible. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when passing through this section. Heavy vehicles exceeding eight tonnes are not permitted.

"SANParks is constructing a bypass via the S12 and S40 routes. This bypass will serve as an alternative route during dam repairs and reconstruction, ensuring continued accessibility," SANParks said.

Furthermore, Tsendze Rustic Camp (near Mopani Rest Camp), Masorini Ruins - a Late Iron Age Site (12kms from Phalaborwa Gate) as well as Mooiplaas (near Mopani Rest Camp) and Babalala (between Punda Maria and Shingwedzi Camps) picnic sites are open as of Monday, 2 February 2026.

Guests are reminded that gravel roads marked with "No Entry" signs must not be accessed under any circumstances.

Orpen Gate is now accessible for Open Safari Vehicles (OSVs). A quota system will apply to manage traffic flow and ensure visitor safety.

"SANParks acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the floods and appreciates the patience and cooperation of visitors during this period. Our teams are working tirelessly to restore infrastructure and ensure that Kruger National Park remains a safe and enjoyable destination for all."