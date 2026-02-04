South Africa: Mining Indaba to Strengthen Collaboration Between Government, Investors

Next week's Mining Indaba Investment Forum will provide an opportunity for direct engagement between government and investors, with a strong emphasis on strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors.

This as the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the Departments of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) and Water and Sanitation (DWS), will host the joint Mining Indaba Investment Forum at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, in Cape Town on Monday, 9 February 2025.

Held under the theme: "Building Critical Minerals Value Chains in South Africa", the high-impact, investor-focused forum aims to showcase South Africa's critical minerals investment proposition and highlight bankable, investor-ready projects across the value chain.

"Moreover, this is also an opportunity for direct engagement between government and investors, with a strong emphasis on strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors," said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) on Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A high-level panel of Ministers and private-sector representatives will lead discussions on enabling South Africa's Critical Minerals Strategy, as well as advancing industrialisation, beneficiation and sustainable value-chain development.

The forum will also serve as a platform to position South Africa as a value-adding hub for critical minerals. In addition, it will showcase investor-ready projects and provide an opportunity for global investors to share market perspectives.

"The 2026 Mining Indaba provides an important opportunity to reinforce South Africa's investment appeal in critical minerals."

The department said the Indaba remains the world's largest mining investment conference, drawing governments, global mining companies, original equipment manufacturers, technology firms, financiers, and development institutions.