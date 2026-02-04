South Africa: Police Appeal for Assitance in Locating Dangerous Suspect

Police in Kopanong and Parkweg are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect identified as 32-year-old Lloyd Mcdonald Siswe Jacobs, who is wanted for a number of serious offenses, including rape and conspiracy to commit murder.

On Sunday, 11 May 2025, at approximately 14:00, Kopanong police responded to a complaint at Muirfield Flats, North End Street, Navalsig.

It is alleged that a 35-year-old victim met the man, known to her at the time as "Shane Carson" via Facebook. The suspect invited the victim to his residence for their first date.

Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly served the victim juice, after which she began to feel physically exhausted and disoriented.

The suspect then allegedly moved the victim to the bathroom, where he proceeded to rape her. The victim managed to escape the premises after the suspect allowed her to step outside for fresh air.

Following intensive investigations, a warrant of arrest has been issued by the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for Jacobs.

"Investigations reveal that Jacobs utilises social media platforms, specifically Facebook, to lure and target victims under false identities. Furthermore, the suspect is also wanted in connection with a conspiracy to commit murder case, currently being investigated by Parkweg SAPS," the police said in a statement.

"The police urges the public to exercise extreme caution when meeting individuals from social media platforms. We are appealing to anyone who may have fallen victim to this suspect, or anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts, to come forward," the police said.

Members of the public are advised to contact Detective Constable Jessica Du Preez of the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit at 082 527 7287 or call SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App.

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.