South Africa: Police Appeal for Assitance in Locating Dangerous Suspect

4 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police in Kopanong and Parkweg are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect identified as 32-year-old Lloyd Mcdonald Siswe Jacobs, who is wanted for a number of serious offenses, including rape and conspiracy to commit murder.

On Sunday, 11 May 2025, at approximately 14:00, Kopanong police responded to a complaint at Muirfield Flats, North End Street, Navalsig.

It is alleged that a 35-year-old victim met the man, known to her at the time as "Shane Carson" via Facebook. The suspect invited the victim to his residence for their first date.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly served the victim juice, after which she began to feel physically exhausted and disoriented.

The suspect then allegedly moved the victim to the bathroom, where he proceeded to rape her. The victim managed to escape the premises after the suspect allowed her to step outside for fresh air.

Following intensive investigations, a warrant of arrest has been issued by the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for Jacobs.

"Investigations reveal that Jacobs utilises social media platforms, specifically Facebook, to lure and target victims under false identities. Furthermore, the suspect is also wanted in connection with a conspiracy to commit murder case, currently being investigated by Parkweg SAPS," the police said in a statement.

"The police urges the public to exercise extreme caution when meeting individuals from social media platforms. We are appealing to anyone who may have fallen victim to this suspect, or anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts, to come forward," the police said.

Members of the public are advised to contact Detective Constable Jessica Du Preez of the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit at 082 527 7287 or call SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App.

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.