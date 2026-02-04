South Africa: Temporary Lane Closures On the R21

4 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has advised road users of the temporary lane closure of the two fast lanes on the National Road R21, Section 2 Northbound (km 0.3), at Olifantsfontein.

The lane closure is due to the rehabilitation of a sinkhole and will end on 30 April 2026.

These closures are necessary to facilitate the rehabilitation and road repair thereafter.

"We advise road users to plan their trips accordingly during this essential sinkhole rehabilitation, adhere to the traffic accommodation signage and the flag persons advanced warnings.

"It is not only for your own safety but also that of the construction personnel on site. SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused and the roads agency remains committed to improving the safety and quality of our national roads," SANRAL's Gauteng Provincial Head Progress Hlahla said.

