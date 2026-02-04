South Sudan: Students Moved to Temporary Housing As Cput Faces Ongoing Accommodation Crisis

In what has become a grimly familiar start to the academic year, Cape Peninsula University of Technology continues to struggle to place students in accommodation. Many have slept outside the District Six campus, while others are being moved into temporary housing. Their spokesperson says while they are 'compassionate to those who apply and don't get accepted', their priority is to students who followed correct procedures.

It's a different academic year, accommodation issues continue to face CPUT yet again. This, as many first-year students and returning students are without accommodation and have been sleeping outside the university campuses in Bellville and District Six for the past few weeks.

When Daily Maverick visited CPUT's District Six campus on Tuesday, 27 January, haggard students slept outside and covered themselves with blankets, as they had no accommodation.

On Monday, 2 February, students continued to arrive in numbers with their suitcases and blankets, seeking assistance with accommodation. When Daily Maverick spoke to some of them, they said their housing application status shows "pending", while others are waiting for responses to appeals. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley told Daily Maverick that some of these students were moved to temporary housing as their statuses are being assessed.

A first-year student studying tourism management, Lisakhanya Payiya, from East London, who slept outside before being placed at Hanover Residence, said it was hard for her to sleep on the ground. "Being there was not nice because you do not even know what might happen as you are sleeping at night; it was scary. My body was aching, and I was just thinking about home. I...