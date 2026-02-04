South Africa: Endangered Penguins and Gannets Threatened As Tar Balls Wash Up Along SA Coastline

3 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kyran Blaauw

Toxic tar balls threaten endangered seabirds along South Africa's coast, revealing significant gaps in the country's pollution monitoring and response capabilities.

Small clumps of weathered oil, commonly known as tar balls, have washed up on beaches in Algoa Bay, the Garden Route and Struisbaai, sparking concern among conservationists and authorities.

The appearance of these sticky, toxic deposits along South Africa's coastlines has raised concern for the country's vulnerable seabird populations and placed the country's limited coastal pollution monitoring capabilities under the spotlight.

To date, at least two seabirds -- Cape gannets -- have been reported oiled in Cape St Francis, in the Eastern Cape, but experts cannot yet confirm whether tar balls were responsible.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) confirmed it retrieved one dead Cape gannet over the weekend and was stabilising a second bird, which was not severely oiled.

"It's not very clear whether the type of oil on these birds matches the tar balls," said Monica Stassen, Sanccob's preparedness and response manager. "You'd need to take samples of both to confirm, and our capabilities in South Africa for that are extremely limited."

There had been no reports of penguins being oiled or affected by the tar balls, said Stassen.

She said the organisation first observed tar balls -- small, sticky clumps of weathered...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.