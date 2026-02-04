South Africa: Leon Louw - Ditch the Government Meddling, NMB Can Be an Economic Powerhouse

Local business development is being stifled by government regulations. Economic advisor Leon Louw believes the time is right for the Bay to bring about policy changes to stimulate economic growth. He says look at what some of the biggest economies around the world are doing, and then copy their models and policies.

Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) could become one of South Africa's (SA's) economic powerhouses - if organised business becomes more autonomous and less reliant on government regulation.

In fact, the more responsibilities are taken out of government hands, the more efficient cities, provinces and even the country could become.

This was one of a multitude of sentiments shared by policy and economic advisor, author Leon Louw during a meeting with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber on a recent visit to the city.

'You learn by looking. Look at the growing economies of the world and copy them. Look at the winners and do what they do. Stop looking at the losers' -- Louw

The founder and CEO of the Freedom Foundation was invited to speak with chamber members on Tuesday morning, following the Gqeberha launch of Leon Louw: A Legacy of Solutions. It's a biographical account of Louw's solution-driven work over the past few decades that has helped shape government policy and business success.

The book, written by respected financial journalist and former Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen, is published by Maverick 451.

"When doctors ask me if I have any allergies my answer is always the same: only politicians,"...