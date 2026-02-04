Namibia: Force Radio Stations to Play Local Music - Swart Baster

Namibian musician Swart Baster says limited radio airplay is undermining local artists' incomes, renewing calls for binding local music quotas as broadcasters review content rules.

His appeal comes as he prepares to release his new album, 'Expandable', in March - his first complete project since 2019.

The album, he says, reflects both musical growth and international collaboration.

"There's a lot of songs on it, different genres actually. I've been working with different artists from different angles."

Swart Baster says the album includes international collaborations formed during his travels.

"I've worked with a guy called Dabu from Nigeria, and another guy from Zambia too. The one from Nigeria, we went to meet each other in London. When I went to London I had some shows. That's how we met."

He says the title reflects his personal and creative journey.

"I've expanded myself to an extent where I came to meet other artists from outside. So that's why I called it 'Expandable'."

The musician last released an album during the Covid-19 period.

"Because of corona, we were not able to go into the studio. We could not record, we could not come together. It was really damaging our industry, because we could not do anything at all," he says.

Although live events and recording have resumed long ago, he believes local artists remain disadvantaged.

"You cannot depend on music only, because music in Namibia really is not a guarantee. In our country, when you release an album, you have to still work hard and push the album," he says.

Swart Baster attributes this largely to limited local content on radio, emphasising that local broadcasters do not prioritise local content.

"The more they play our music, the more the money will remain in our country," he says.

He says some artists earn as little as N$350 in royalties per year.

"Artists like us who've been in the industry for 29 years end up getting N$1 000 from January to December. It doesn't make sense."

He calls for binding quotas, similar to those in South Africa, where 95% of airplay is local.

The artist believes music awards play a key role in exposure, highlighting that without them, local music would not go beyond borders.

"The radio stations have to play local music by force for people to vote for their favourite artist."

Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam) interim board chairperson Joseph Ailonga says efforts are already underway to revise the broadcasting code of conduct.

"We are pushing for more content," he says.

Ailonga says broadcasters are showing a willingness to adjust.

"Some have indicated a willingness to even push 70% or 80% local content," he says, adding that OneAfrica already operates at "85% or 90% local content quota".

Ailonga urges artists to participate in consultations.

"This business is our business, It's imperative that they take the opportunity to be involved," he says.