South Africa: 'I Have Loved Leading the DA,' Says Steenhuisen, Exiting Leadership Race Under Party Pressure

4 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Greg Ardé

John Steenhuisen trumpeted his success as DA leader while announcing he wouldn't stand for re-election in April.

Democratic Alliance leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen put on a brave face on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, doing his best to project that he wasn't pushed out of the party's leadership race.

In a carefully choreographed appearance at the Riverside Hotel in Durban, an emotional Steenhuisen entered a small hall occupied by media and about 50 party loyalists.

He delivered a well-rehearsed speech, giving himself credit for leading the DA into a new era and announced that he wouldn't be standing for re-election as party leader in April.

He said he would stay on as agriculture minister to devote himself to ending the foot-and-mouth disease crisis.

At the end of his 20-minute oratory, Steenhuisen promptly left the building, leaving journalists, primed with questions, bemused.

Quizzed on why he didn't take questions, Steenhuisen's friend and campaign manager, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, said: "The speech said all he needed to say."

Steenhuisen said it was a "mission accomplished" for him.

He left having delivered the "moonshot pact" that ushered in the Government of National Unity (GNU) and kept out the "Doomsday Coalition" (a potential alliance between the ANC, MK party and Economic Freedom Fighters).

He said that for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.