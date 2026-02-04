Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Hands Over Command of National Army to New Chief

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday officially handed over command of the Somali National Army to new Chief of Staff Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, replacing outgoing Chief Lieutenant General Odawaa Yusuf Rage.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Barre congratulated the new chief and emphasized the need to lead the army with professionalism, discipline, and integrity to set an example for society and fulfill their national duty of defending the country.

"The National Army has achieved significant successes in the fight against extremist groups, liberating many areas previously under their control and denying the enemy safe havens," Barre said. "We aim to completely eradicate Al-Shabaab from the country in the near future."

He added that militants had seized large swathes of land rich in resources to disrupt the country's production, particularly in agricultural regions and along river valleys.

"Where we stand today is a place for safeguarding the Somali national flag, a symbol of honor and special responsibility. If we do not liberate our lands from the enemy, progress cannot be achieved," Barre said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's focus on the welfare and rights of soldiers, noting that a significant portion of the national budget is dedicated to security and public safety.

Barre thanked the outgoing chief for his dedicated service and urged the new chief to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the Somali National Army.