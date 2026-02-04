Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Hands Over Command of National Army to New Chief

4 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday officially handed over command of the Somali National Army to new Chief of Staff Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, replacing outgoing Chief Lieutenant General Odawaa Yusuf Rage.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Barre congratulated the new chief and emphasized the need to lead the army with professionalism, discipline, and integrity to set an example for society and fulfill their national duty of defending the country.

"The National Army has achieved significant successes in the fight against extremist groups, liberating many areas previously under their control and denying the enemy safe havens," Barre said. "We aim to completely eradicate Al-Shabaab from the country in the near future."

He added that militants had seized large swathes of land rich in resources to disrupt the country's production, particularly in agricultural regions and along river valleys.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Where we stand today is a place for safeguarding the Somali national flag, a symbol of honor and special responsibility. If we do not liberate our lands from the enemy, progress cannot be achieved," Barre said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's focus on the welfare and rights of soldiers, noting that a significant portion of the national budget is dedicated to security and public safety.

Barre thanked the outgoing chief for his dedicated service and urged the new chief to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the Somali National Army.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.