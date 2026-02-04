South Africa: In Full - Read John Steenhuisen's 'Moonshot Mission Accomplished' Speech

4 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By John Steenhuisen

Here is the speech delivered by John Steenhuisen on 4 February 2026 in eThekwini, in which he announced that he will not seek re-election for a third term as DA federal leader at the party's forthcoming Federal Congress.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am joined here today by my beautiful family, some of my closest friends, and some of my dearest colleagues. I want to particularly acknowledge those who were there in the beginning, Rosemary Harrison, who's mother and father ran every one of my campaigns for council right here in Durban North Ward 36.

A few weeks ago, I climbed up the steps to the Union Buildings for the umpteenth time since the Democratic Alliance entered national government 19 months ago.

But instead of rushing straight to the next meeting, I felt a sudden urge to stop at the top.

I turned around and looked out over the green lawns and the skyline of Pretoria.

For a long moment, I just stood there, thinking about the enormous meaning behind this seemingly small activity of walking up the steps.

Not long ago, it was unthinkable that the leader of the DA would ever walk up the steps to the Union Buildings.

For 30 years under democracy, and for many decades before that, the DA and its predecessors fought to one day carry our vision of building an open, opportunity society for all into national government.

The DA strove for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

