South Africa: Rising Food Prices Leave Low-Income Families Struggling to Meet Basic Nutritional Needs

Basic food prices continue to rise, pushing essential items beyond the reach of those relying on the R370 Social Relief of Distress grant.

There is a growing gap between what low-income families can afford and what they need for proper nutrition.

Maverick Citizen has been tracking the prices of 14 basic food items that a person can buy using the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. The food basket hovers above R400, making it unaffordable for those who rely on the grant as their only source of income.

The cost of our basket - owing to price increases for products such as flour, rice and bread - now sits at R412.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity's Household Affordability Index tells a similar story - their basket of 44 items jumped by R67,99 from December 2025 to January 2026 from R5,333.45 in December 2025 to R5,401.44.

"In January 2026 the difference in cost between the foods which families living on low incomes try to buy each month (the household food basket) and the foods which families would like to buy and should buy to meet basic nutrition (a basic nutritional food basket) was R1,100.66 (R5,401.44 vs R6,502.10). It means that in January 2026, families living on low incomes may underspend on basic nutritional food by a minimum of 17% (R1,100.66)," the...