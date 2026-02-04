South Africa: Rising Food Prices Leave Low-Income Families Struggling to Meet Basic Nutritional Needs

4 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Naledi Sikhakhane

Basic food prices continue to rise, pushing essential items beyond the reach of those relying on the R370 Social Relief of Distress grant.

There is a growing gap between what low-income families can afford and what they need for proper nutrition.

Maverick Citizen has been tracking the prices of 14 basic food items that a person can buy using the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. The food basket hovers above R400, making it unaffordable for those who rely on the grant as their only source of income.

The cost of our basket - owing to price increases for products such as flour, rice and bread - now sits at R412.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity's Household Affordability Index tells a similar story - their basket of 44 items jumped by R67,99 from December 2025 to January 2026 from R5,333.45 in December 2025 to R5,401.44.

"In January 2026 the difference in cost between the foods which families living on low incomes try to buy each month (the household food basket) and the foods which families would like to buy and should buy to meet basic nutrition (a basic nutritional food basket) was R1,100.66 (R5,401.44 vs R6,502.10). It means that in January 2026, families living on low incomes may underspend on basic nutritional food by a minimum of 17% (R1,100.66)," the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.