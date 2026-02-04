Kenya: No, Kenya's Standard Newspaper Did Not Publish Front Page Calling Two Prominent Politicians 'Fools'

No, Kenya's Standard newspaper did not publish front page calling two prominent politicians 'fools'

IN SHORT: An image circulating on social media appears to show the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper from 14 January 2026, insulting Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua. But the front page is fake.

An image has been circulating online since mid-January 2026, carrying a sensational and derogatory headline about Kenya's Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

The image, dated 14 January 2026, appears to be the front page of the Standard, one of Kenya's leading daily newspapers.

The headline reads: "Wapumbavu! Kenya's Political Clowns the President is Talking About."

"Wapumbavu" is Kiswahili for "fools". Below the headline are photos of Musyoka and Gachagua.

Musyoka is a prominent opposition figure who served as Kenya's vice president from 2008 to 2010. He has declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 elections and is among the opposition politicians mobilising to unseat president William Ruto.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024, following a fallout with Ruto. In a bid to unseat Ruto in the 2027 general election, Gachagua has mobilised opposition leaders, including Musyoka, to unite behind a common candidate.

The text next to the photos uses highly offensive language, claiming the president has profiled the duo as "political idiots" and "mentally challenged", even suggesting one should be admitted to a "psychiatrist institution".

Kenya's political landscape has been marked by significant friction between various political figures. Recent events in Nyeri county, including a chaotic church service in Othaya where Gachagua was teargassed, have fueled a wave of political disinformation on social media.

The circulating front page may lead many to believe that the Standard has published an unusually aggressive editorial or report about the president's private views.

But is it authentic? We checked.

Altered front page

The text in the image contains glaring editorial errors, including missing spaces, and a tone that violates basic journalistic ethics regarding mental health and professional conduct.

Africa Check traced the front page's origin to a Facebook page called Daily Standard, which has been responsible for numerous digitally altered front pages mimicking the Standard newspaper's design. This strongly suggests that the circulating front page is also fake.

The Standard usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched these accounts and the platform and found the authentic front page for 14 January 2026.

The genuine front page is headlined: "Ruto reality check." It focuses on Ruto's weakening grip on the Mount Kenya region and shifting political loyalty. It does not make the claims contained in the circulating image.

The circulating front page has been digitally altered and should be disregarded.