Uganda: NUP Rejects Presidential Election Results, Demands Release of Declaration Forms

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has rejected the presidential election results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC), saying the declaration lacked a legal basis and violated the law.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said the party "completely and totally" rejects the results declared by the EC Chairperson, accusing the Commission of announcing figures without presenting the mandatory Declaration of Results (DR) forms.

Rubongoya said the party's presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is alive and well and will soon address the nation.

"He sends greetings to the country and will be speaking to the nation very soon," Rubongoya said.

NUP insists that the Electoral Commission failed to publish the DR forms and tally sheets that form the legal basis for declaring presidential election results. Rubongoya said the Commission has so far not released the documents it relied on to announce the winner.

"Some people are asking us where our evidence of vote rigging is," Rubongoya said. "But the law requires the Electoral Commission to first produce the declaration forms it used. That is what we are demanding."

He said NUP possesses a substantial number of DR forms collected from polling stations across the country, although not all, citing arrests of polling agents and alleged interference in several areas.

He added that the party is ready to compare its forms with those held by the Electoral Commission.

"We challenge them to release the DR forms they used to declare the results," he said.

Rubongoya also criticised the conduct of the tallying process at the national tally centre, saying results were announced without explanation or supporting documentation.

"You saw what was happening at the tally centre, where figures were simply announced without showing where they were coming from," he said, describing the process as a violation of the Presidential Elections Act.

According to Rubongoya, the law requires the Electoral Commission to base any declaration on DR forms and tally sheets submitted by district returning officers, with copies shared with candidates and political parties.

NUP maintains that it won the presidential election and does not recognise the declaration of President Yoweri Museveni as the winner.

"That is why we are rejecting, in totality, what was announced," Rubongoya said. "The declaration had no legal backing."

In the January 15, 2026 general elections, the Electoral Commission declared Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, winner with 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65 percent. Kyagulanyi was officially credited with 2,741,238 votes, or 24.72 percent.

The rejection of the results by NUP follows a similar stance taken by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Speaking to journalists in Mbale on Tuesday, FDC presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi also dismissed the outcome of the elections, accusing the state of widespread malpractice, abuse of public resources and institutional failures.

He argued that the election results did not reflect the will of the people and claimed the outcome was predetermined. Mafabi added that many opposition supporters were discouraged from voting due to a lack of confidence in the process, saying his officially declared 1.88 percent did not reflect the support he encountered during the campaign.