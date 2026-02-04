Namibia: Only One Public Oncologist for Namibia

Health and social services minister Esperance Luvindao says Namibia has only one specialist oncologist in the public health sector, a shortage that is severely limiting early cancer detection and timely treatment.

This is as the country grapples with a growing cancer burden.

Luvindao revealed this on Monday while accepting a donation from the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group towards cancer care at Windhoek Central Hospital.

"Currently, Namibia has seven specialist oncologists, of whom six are in the private sector and only one in the public sector. This is clearly inadequate to meet national demand," Luvindao said.

She said the shortage contributes to long waiting times for cancer treatment, with many patients only being diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment options are limited and often palliative.

Luvindao said four specialist oncologists are currently in training abroad, three of whom are earmarked for Oshakati Intermediate Hospital to strengthen cancer services in the densely populated northern regions.

Cancer, she said, remains one of the leading causes of death globally and is the second leading cause of premature death worldwide.

In 2022 and 2023 alone, an estimated 20 million new cancer cases were diagnosed globally, with about 10 million deaths recorded, many of them in Africa due to limited access to early diagnosis and treatment.

The minister said Namibia is finalising a comprehensive national cancer control programme, expected to be completed by June, to guide prevention, early detection, treatment and palliative care.

She added that the country will this week receive a joint Integrated Mission of the Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy from the International Atomic Energy Agency and the World Health Organisation to assess and strengthen Namibia's cancer control capacity.

"Our strategic objective is to detect cancer at stage one or earlier, rather than at stages three and four, where treatment options are limited. Early detection is both lifesaving and more cost-effective for the health system," Luvindao said.

As part of efforts to decentralise cancer care, the ministry plans to prioritise the establishment of oncology services at Oshakati this year, reduce waiting times for treatment to a maximum of six weeks, and expand radiotherapy capacity.

This includes procuring a new brachytherapy machine for the treatment of cervical cancer, as well as ensuring the availability of essential chemotherapy medicines and advanced diagnostic technologies.

Luvindao said while the ministry continues to rely on retired specialists on flexible contracts and procures services from the private sector, these measures are not sufficient to meet growing demand.

She welcomed the donation from O&L, saying private sector support plays a critical role in strengthening the national response to cancer.

"Fighting cancer is a national priority.

Our response must be decisive, coordinated and sustained," she said.

She further called on other corporate entities to support the country's cancer control efforts.

O&L chief financial officer Theresa Weitz says behind every cancer diagnosis is a person, a family and a community facing one of life's greatest challenges.

"This donation reflects O&L's commitment to authentic, caring partnerships that create measurable impact.

We view this donation as part of our partnership with the government and health stakeholders - one grounded in respect, accountability and a shared commitment to improving lives. We are grateful for the opportunity to support national priorities and strengthen service delivery," she says.