Namibia: Treatment for Rural Cancer Patients Worlds Away

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) says geographical distance and financial hardship continue to delay cancer diagnosis and treatment for many Namibians, particularly those living in rural and remote areas.

In a statement issued yesterday to mark World Cancer Day, CAN spokesperson Rolf Hansen says specialist cancer services remain largely centralised, forcing patients to travel long distances to Windhoek for screening.

This is a burden many families cannot afford, he says.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

World Cancer Day, observed annually on 4 February, is held this year under the theme 'Because Cancer Should not Turn Worlds Upside Down', with a global call for people-centred cancer care that recognises individuals beyond their diagnosis.

Hansen says Namibia's vast geography has become a major barrier to equitable healthcare access.

"We must therefore embrace technology and innovative service models to bridge the gaps where human capacity is limited," he says.

He says cancer often destabilises families and communities, adding that the organisation's goal is to ensure access to care that is equitable, compassionate and financially protective.

"Cancer turns one's world upside down. It shakes family foundations and tests the strength of communities," Hansen says.

According to CAN, access to early screening and accurate diagnosis remains especially limited in rural areas, where patients often delay seeking care due to travel costs and logistical challenges.

This deepens vulnerability and worsens health outcomes.

Hansen says the 2025-2027 World Cancer Day campaign, 'United by Unique', places people and their lived experiences at the centre of cancer care.

He calls for health systems to take into account patients' cultural backgrounds, socio-economic realities and personal preferences.

Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) chief executive Cary Adams says listening to people affected by cancer reveals persistent gaps in care.

"Their experiences reveal what is often missing: clear communication, continuity of care, psychosocial support and cultural sensitivity, adding that these insights should shape cancer policies alongside clinical evidence," she says.

In a move aimed at bringing cancer services closer to communities, CAN has announced the official opening and handover of the Walvis Bay Oncology Centre at Walvis Bay District Hospital to the Ministry of Health and Social Services on 23 February.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The centre was established through a partnership between CAN and Langer Heinrich Uranium, and involved the renovation of a former Covid-19 ward, the installation of medical and pharmaceutical equipment, and specialised training conducted in collaboration with the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre at Windhoek Central Hospital.

Hansen says the cancer association will also open the Palliative Care Namibia Erongo Centre at Swakopmund on 20 February, expanding holistic support for patients and families in the region.

"These are meaningful steps to bring people to the heart of healthcare.

"Timely interventions from screening and diagnosis to treatment and palliative care must become accessible realities for all Namibians, not privileges for a few " Hansen says.

UICC president Ulrika Kågström says people-