Kwanele Gumede, 15, Ayabonga Khumalo, seven, and Amanda Khumalo, nine, were killed by an attacker in Lulwane village, Manguzi.

Their grandfather Jobe Khumalo said they were slaughtered like animals. The suspect was arrested by police while he was hiding.

Their grandfather Jobe Khumalo said he is still traumatised.

"He slaughtered my grandchildren like animals. Their bodies were in a very shocking state. We were even scared to enter the house where they were killed. I don't know how I will ever forget this inhuman action," said Khumalo.

The children were alone when they were killed. Their mother was away for her small business.

Khumalo said the family has many questions about what the problem was with the suspect.

He said they believe the mother would have been killed with her children if she had been home.

The suspect fled the village after the killings. The community burned his house to ashes.

The suspect had just been released from jail after serving a sentence for murder.

Community members are still visiting the Khumalo family at their home to support the grieving family.

The mayor of uMkhanyakude District Municipality Siphile Mdaka visited the family to show his support.

"We really don't know why he committed such brutality to young children. What kind of a man kills such young innocent children. I am in disbelief. We call on the law to take its place in order for the family and the whole community to get closure," said Mdaka.

Police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshunda, said the suspect was arrested while hiding.