Africa: Trump Signs Law Reauthorizing Agoa Trade Program Through 2026

Nairobi — President Donald Trump has signed into law legislation reauthorizing the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), extending the trade preference programme through December 31, 2026, with retroactive effect to September 30, 2025.

The move restores certainty for eligible sub-Saharan African countries and US importers after the programme lapsed at the end of September 2025, ensuring continued duty-free access to the US market for thousands of products.

Announcing the signing, US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer said the administration views the extension as an opportunity to recalibrate the programme to better serve US economic interests while sustaining mutually beneficial trade with Africa.

"AGOA for the 21st century must demand more from our trading partners and yield more market access for US businesses, farmers and ranchers, building upon the benefits it has historically provided to Africa and the United States," Greer said on Tuesday.

He added that the administration would engage Congress over the coming year to modernise the framework.

"We must also make sure that the programme enhances US-Africa trade and will work with Congress over the next year to modernise AGOA to align with President Trump's America First trade policy," Greer said.

Harmonized Tarrif Schedule

According to the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), relevant federal agencies will, in the coming days, take steps to implement any changes to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States resulting from the reauthorisation.

First enacted in 2000, AGOA grants eligible sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the US market for more than 1,800 products, in addition to over 5,000 products covered under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP).

The programme has been a cornerstone of US-Africa trade relations, particularly supporting exports in apparel, agriculture and manufactured goods.

To qualify for AGOA benefits, countries must meet strict eligibility criteria, including progress toward a market-based economy, adherence to the rule of law, political pluralism and respect for due process.

Eligible countries are also required to remove barriers to U.S. trade and investment, combat corruption, reduce poverty and protect internationally recognised human rights.

The reauthorisation is expected to provide short-term stability to African exporters and U.S. businesses while setting the stage for broader policy discussions on the future direction of US-Africa trade beyond 2026.