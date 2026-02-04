Rwanda, Brazil Sign Agreements On Trade, Investment

Rwanda and Brazil have signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to boost trade, investment promotion and private sector cooperation.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Brazil sign visa waiver deal

The agreements were signed between the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), as well as Private Sector Federation (PSF).

They were signed during the first-ever Rwanda-Brazil Business Forum held in Kigali on Wednesday, February 4, which brought together more than 60 Rwandan and Brazilian business leaders.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Brazil and Rwanda: Deepening partnerships, expanding horizons

This comes as the two countries' relations have seen a boost in recent years, thanks to the opening of diplomatic missions in Kigali and Brasilia.

"I believe this mission in Rwanda could be a key turning point for our work across Africa," said Jorge Viana, President of ApexBrasil.

Viana praised Rwanda's stability and business environment, saying the country offers one of the best entry points for Brazilian companies seeking to expand into Africa.

He said ApexBrasil is restructuring its approach to Africa by dividing the continent into four regions, with East Africa becoming a priority area.

"Practically, there is no foreign trade between Rwanda and Brazil," he said, adding that with focus, trade could quickly rise.

Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of Rwanda Development Board, described Rwanda and Brazil as "two dynamic economies with complementary strength."

ALSO READ: Walking together: Brazil and Rwanda at the start of a shared journey

He noted that Brazil has global leadership in agribusiness, manufacturing, energy, and large-scale industry, while Rwanda offers a stable, reform-driven investment environment and strategic access to regional markets.

"This MOU establishes a structured framework for cooperation in trade promotion, investment facilitation, the organisation of business missions and joint initiatives in priority sectors," Afrika said.

He added that the agreement will also encourage joint ventures and technology exchange, while creating a mechanism to ensure discussions translate into results.

"Most importantly, it creates a mechanism to translate dialogue and cooperation into action," Afrika said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Rwanda Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Brazilian envoy talks Rwanda ties, scholarship opportunities

He noted that Brazilian companies are already exploring opportunities in Rwanda, particularly in agriculture, fertilizers, food processing, health and manufacturing.

"Think of Rwanda as the place where you can expand from in East and Central Africa. The place where it will be easiest to start a business," the RBD boss told Brazilian investors.

Upcoming $50m project

Brazil's Ambassador to Rwanda, Irene Vida Gala, said she was optimistic about the outcomes, noting that the mission marks one of the largest engagements between Brazil and Rwanda so far.

"I think agriculture is already something that is in the pipeline. We have heard about the agriculture project, for instance, that may be signed. We expect it to be signed by the end of this month. It's a $50 million project of Brazilian investment," she said.

She added that Brazil is also interested in cooperation in pharmaceuticals, particularly around production and regulation.

She also announced that ApexBrasil has decided Rwanda will host its office for East and Central Africa.

Rwanda opened its embassy in Brasília in 2024, while the Brazilian embassy in Kigali began operations in June 2025.

In October last year, the two countries held their first-ever political consultations, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that marked a new chapter in growing bilateral relations.