Rwanda: Kigali in Frame to Host French Handball League Finals

Kigali is emerging as a surprise candidate to host one of the most anticipated events in European club handball after reports indicated that the final of the French Ligue Nationale de Handball (LNH) playoffs could be staged in Rwanda's capital.

For the first time in 42 years, the French league title will no longer be decided solely on regular-season standings. Beginning next season, the champion will be determined through a newly introduced playoff format.

Under the new format, the top eight teams from the regular season will advance to the postseason. The top four will contest home-and-away semifinals before meeting in a single, winner-takes-all final on neutral ground to crown the French champions. Clubs finishing between fifth and eighth place will battle in a parallel bracket for the last available European qualification spot.

The introduction of a one-off final has opened the door for international hosts, and Kigali is being mentioned among the potential host venues.

Times Sport has learnt that the President of the French Handball Federation, Philippe Bana, is expected in Kigali between March and April and discussions to bring the finals to the Rwandan capital is reported to on his agenda.

Hosting the French handball showpiece would follow Kigali's recent success in staging the 27th Men's Handball Africa Cup of Nations, where Egypt claimed the title after defeating Tunisia in the final.

A new era for French handball

The French handball league is widely regarded as one of the strongest domestic competitions in the world, featuring powerhouse clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Montpellier, Nantes and Aix. For more than four decades, consistency across 30 regular-season matches determined the champion, rewarding long-term performance.

The shift to playoffs represents a cultural revolution. Supporters will now experience knockout tension similar to that of the EHF Champions League, with everything potentially decided in 60 minutes on neutral territory.

While the format promises heightened excitement and commercial appeal, it also introduces greater unpredictability, where a single inspired performance could overturn months of dominance.