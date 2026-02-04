Botswana: Maun Steps Up for Cleaner Town

Maun — The push for a cleaner Maun gained momentum on Friday as North West District Council (NWDC) launched the #KeepMaunClean campaign, linking environmental responsibility to tourism growth, business appeal and community pride.

Community members, local leaders and volunteers fanned out across selected areas of Maun to clear litter and restore public spaces, reinforcing the idea that environmental responsibility begins at the community level before it becomes national policy.

The campaign aligns with a directive introduced by the President of Botswana, which designates the second Saturday of every month as a national clean-up day aimed at fostering a culture of shared responsibility across the country.

Kgosi Oleyo Ledimo, who delivered welcoming remarks during the launch, urged residents to fully embrace the initiative, describing cleanliness as both a civic duty and an economic asset that enhances Maun's appeal as a tourism destination while attracting customers to local businesses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For his part, Deputy District Commissioner, Mr Ramogapi Gaborekwe described the campaign as a practical step towards building disciplined and responsible communities, stressing that cleanliness should be embedded in everyday behavior rather than treated as a once-off event.

"Cleaning our environment should not come as a directive from leaders or council, rather it should start from an individual," he said.

North West District Council chairperson, Mr Itumeleng Kelebetseng echoed the call for collective ownership, noting that lasting change begins at the household level and naturally extends to workplaces and ultimately public spaces.

"If we take care of our immediate surroundings, Maun as a whole will reflect that effort," he said.

Maun resident, Ms Gaone Bontsinyane expressed optimism that sustained participation by all will see Maun set an example for other towns, demonstrating that consistent community action can deliver visible and lasting results.

Beyond litter collection, the #KeepMaunClean campaign positions cleanliness as a long-term mindset, linking environmental stewardship to public health, tourism growth, and community pride.

BOPA