Kenya, WHO Strengthen Ties to Speed Up Universal Health Care

Nairobi — Kenya has stepped up talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) as the government pushes ahead with health reforms aimed at giving every Kenyan access to quality and affordable care.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Wednesday hosted a WHO delegation led by the organisation's Acting Country Representative to Kenya Neema Kimambo.

The meeting focused on deepening cooperation on shared health priorities and fast-tracking Kenya's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Duale said the government is rolling reforms under the Taifa Care Model, with a strong focus on sustainable health financing.

He noted that the Social Health Authority (SHA), which is at the centre of the reforms, has already enrolled more than 29 million Kenyans to help guarantee fair access to healthcare services.

"The goal is to ensure that no Kenyan should be left behind when it comes to healthcare," Duale said.

The CS highlighted several key actions supporting UHC, including the deployment of 107,000 Community Health Promoters who are taking basic health services closer to households.

He also pointed to the Digital Health Superhighway, which is designed to improve transparency, reduce fraud and make health services more efficient.

Ongoing reforms at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) were also discussed, with the aim of improving the delivery of essential medicines and health products, especially to remote areas.

On maternal and child health, the meeting reviewed targeted efforts to reduce maternal and newborn deaths.

These include the Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) and the EWENE agenda.

Policy changes such as the bed access rule and the proposed Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill, 2025, were also highlighted as key steps to improve care and patient safety.

Kenya and WHO agreed to work closely in areas where the organisation has strong technical expertise.

These include health financing, strengthening regulatory systems to reach Maturity Level 3, supporting local pharmaceutical manufacturing, improving health security and epidemic preparedness, and generating strong evidence through initiatives such as RAMOS.

The talks also noted Kenya's growing role on the global health stage.

Kenya is set to host the International Maternal Newborn Health Conference and the World Health Summit Regional Meeting in March and April.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The events will give Kenya a chance to showcase its progress and share lessons on advancing UHC," Duale said.