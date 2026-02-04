Namibian Journalist 'Shaken' By Arrest Threat for Asking the President a Question

Lusaka — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Namibian authorities to respect and safeguard reporters, following Jemima Beukes expulsion from the president's official residence and online threats against Tracy Tafirenyika after a minister made xenophobic comments about her.

"Namibian authorities' mistreatment of journalists Jemima Beukes and Tracy Tafirenyika raises concerns about their willingness to face public scrutiny by the media and significantly dents the reputation of a country seen as a beacon of press freedom in Africa," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Authorities must ensure that Beukes, Tafirenyika, and all journalists can operate without threat, and desist from further obstructing their work."

On February 2, at a photo session outside a Cabinet meeting at State House, Beukes asked President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah if she could pose a question but she declined, Beukes told CPJ and a video showed. Beukes then asked about the presidential family's involvement in the oil industry and was escorted away by security officers.

Jemima Beukes (Photo: Courtesy of Jemima Beukes)

The Whistle news site's founder Beukes said she felt "very unsafe" as she believed authorities had "opened a dossier on me to find something." CPJ was unable to independently verify her statement.

"I am actually shaken," Beukes told CPJ. "They took photos of my car, threatened to arrest me for simply asking the president a question," she said, adding that a security vehicle followed hers until she left State House.

In a statement issued later that day, the Presidency reaffirmed its commitment to media freedom but said "where conduct is considered unbecoming of the standards expected within State House ... such matters will be addressed in accordance with established security protocols."

Presidential spokesperson Jonas Mbambo told CPJ by phone that "where the safety of the president is compromised, security officers are mandated to act" and Beukes "was simply escorted out."

Wave of online abuse

Beukes' expulsion took place days after minister James Sankwasa made a xenophobic comment about Zimbabwean-born journalist Tracy Tafirenyika and her report in The Namibian newspaper about his unpaid water bills.

In a video address on January 26, Sankwasa criticized Tafirenyika by name, accused a Zimbabwean-owned company of leaking information to her, and said she had "not appreciated that Namibia has allowed them (Zimbabweans) to stay here."

Tracy Tafirenyika (Photo: Courtesy of Tracy Tafirenyika)

Tafirenyika told CPJ she subsequently received a wave of online abuse, reviewed by CPJ, including threats of physical harm. The journalist said she no longer felt safe leaving home and feared for her family.

The Editors Forum of Namibia, NMT Foundation, and the Namibia Media Professionals Union condemned Sankwasa's comments.

Sankwasa did not respond to CPJ's request for comment via messaging app.

While Namibia enjoys a comparatively high level of press freedom, concerns remain about government influence and occasional intimidation of journalists.