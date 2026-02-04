Kenya Reaffirms Support for UN Reforms As Fifth Committee Meets in Nairobi

4 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to a stronger and more inclusive United Nations as senior diplomats and officials from the UN General Assembly's Fifth Committee convened in Nairobi for high-level discussions on governance, financing, and institutional reform.

Speaking during the meeting, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'Oei underscored the pivotal role of the Fifth Committee in safeguarding the UN's operational effectiveness.

He noted that the committee's decisions on administrative and budgetary matters directly affect the organization's ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, advance development programs, and sustain peace operations worldwide.

PS Sing'Oei emphasized that a well-resourced and efficiently managed UN is crucial at a time when the international community faces complex, interconnected challenges, including protracted conflicts, humanitarian crises, and widening development gaps.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), the only UN headquarters located in the Global South.

According to the PS, UNON serves both as a symbol and an operational anchor of geographical balance within the multilateral system, reinforcing the need for equitable representation and inclusion in global decision-making.

The Fifth Committee meeting in Nairobi is expected to deliberate on budget discipline, accountability, and institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the UN's capacity to meet contemporary global demands.

Kenya's active engagement, officials said, reflects its broader foreign policy commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order.

