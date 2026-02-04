Namibia: IOC Chief Coventry Calls for Focus On Sport, Not Politics

3 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The new International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry said on Tuesday the organisation should "focus" on sport in order to preserve its neutrality.

"We cannot be all things to all people. The Olympic Games and the values they represent are our greatest asset," Coventry said at the opening of the IOC Summit in Milan ahead of the Winter Olympics that open on Friday.

Since her election in March last year, the 42-year-old Zimbabwean former swimmer has launched a wide-reaching consultation on the future of the Olympic movement, while remaining tight-lipped about her own opinion on political issues.

Under her predecessor Thomas Bach, the IOC expanded its scope of action, asserting itself as the leading authority among sports governing bodies in addressing environmental impact, human rights, the integrity of competitions, and the fight against violence in sport.

"Throughout the campaign and in many of our conversations since, I've heard the same message from so many of you: focus on our core. We are a sports organisation," Coventry told the assembled IOC members.

"We understand politics and we know we don't operate in a vacuum. But our game is sport. That means keeping sport a neutral ground, a place where every athlete can compete without being held back by the politics or divisions of their governments."

One of the working groups Coventry set up in June is looking at the highly-charged issue of the access to women's events for transgender and intersex athletes.

On Tuesday, she made it clear her priority was "the future of the Olympic Games themselves, and in particular, the Olympic programme" to ensure "the Games remain inspiring for young people."

"This means finding the right balance between tradition and innovation. Between stability and flexibility," Coventry said.

"It means we have to look at our sports, disciplines and events with fresh eyes to make sure that we are evolving with our times."

