Namibia: Shiimi Flags Poor Execution of Projects in ||kharas Region

The parliamentary standing committee on economics, industry, public administration and planning has flagged poor execution of projects in the ||Kharas region.

This is due to a number of delayed projects in the region, committee chairperson Iipumbu Shiimi confirmed last Friday.

The committee undertook site visits in the region, mainly to Keetmanshoop, Oranjemund and Lüderitz.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Some of the challenges we have seen where we went is the number of projects funded by the government behind schedule. The rate of execution is not fast enough," Shiimi said.

He implored senior government officials to take executions seriously, adding that the committee will address it going forward in its recommendations.

He called for the need to change the culture of not executing projects, adding that people need the services.

Shiimi also took aim at senior officials who do not show up to meetings and account to the committee, describing such behaviour as unacceptable.

"Going forward we will seriously take it up with the responsible agencies or ministries to address it," he said.

Another challenge the committee observed is the lack of required information, a matter he said needs urgent addressing.

Shiimi explained that the committee is conducting such visits due to the powers given to parliamentarians by the nation to manage the country's resources, and that is why parliament has the power to approve the budget.

He said the committee's job is to ensure that the allocated budget is being implemented correctly.

"We are not implementing parties. Those are members of government, the executives. We need to point it out to them if they are making progress or not," Shiimi said.

He said the committee will make recommendations where action is required, emphasising the importance of looking after resources meant for the nation.

He said this is done to ensure all citizens benefit from the resources, which includes projects and improved services as well as economic opportunities to address poverty.

Despite some challenges, the committee was happy with progress on various projects like the revamped Lüderitz old power station where the Namibia University of Science and Technology is operating, as well as the upgrading of the Gobabis-Aminius and Aminius-Aranos road (245km) to Bitumen standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shiimi said it serves as a critical conduit for enhanced economic activity and improved public service delivery.

He said the Omaheke region, which is predominantly agricultural and farming-based, stands to benefit significantly from the improved road network through better market access, mobility and service provision.

Committee member Willem Amutenya on Friday said the visits were fruitful as it now helps them to plan better in the next budget to address some of the loopholes in the implementation of capital projects and realign administration structures where necessary.

Keetmanshoop mayor Melody Swartbooi urges the committee to ensure their recommendations include budgeting strategies in assisting informal traders going forward.