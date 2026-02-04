Egypt: Foreign Minister Meets Egyptian Counterpart in Cairo

Cairo, Feb. 3, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim met on Tuesday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aaty at the headquarters of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, within the framework of ongoing consultation and coordination between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting reviewed ways to support and strengthen the close strategic relations between Sudan and Egypt, with both sides affirming their shared commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation across various fields.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister reaffirmed the firm principles of his country's position in support of Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, and the preservation of its national institutions, rejecting any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or stability. He reiterated Egypt's condemnation of the violations and atrocities witnessed in El-Fashir and Kordofan, and affirmed Egypt's full solidarity with the Sudanese people.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed Sudan's appreciation for Egypt's supportive role toward Sudan and its people, commending Egypt's political and humanitarian efforts, as well as the relief and medical assistance provided to the Sudanese people.

The meeting also discussed efforts to remove impediments facing the Sudanese presence in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two ministers agreed to continue consultation and coordination on issues of mutual interest in a manner that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples.