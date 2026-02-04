Sudan: Prime Minister Arrives in Geneva for Series of High-Level Meetings

Geneva, Feb. 3, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris arrived in Geneva on a short official mission, scheduled to include a series of high-level meetings and consultations with a number of international officials.

The meetings will include discussions with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretary General of the World Council of Churches, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the Secretary General of the International Organization for Migration.

During these meetings, the Prime Minister is expected to focus on the Government of Hope Peace Initiative, presenting and explaining its core components and outlining the role required from the international community to support and back the initiative.

Prime Minister Idris will also provide a detailed briefing on the efforts of the Government of Hope and the progress achieved in creating favorable conditions for the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, in light of the significant advances and successive victories of the Sudanese Armed Forces and their seizure of the initiative on the ground.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The briefing will further highlight the challenges facing the government, as well as the support required from international organizations and United Nations agencies, each according to its mandate, particularly in relation to rehabilitating facilities, advancing overall reconstruction efforts, and repairing the infrastructure and service facilities destroyed by the terrorist militia.