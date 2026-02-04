Sudan: TSC President Inspects Radio and Television Corporation, Oversees Resumption of Studio Broadcasting

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, conducted a field visit today, Tuesday, to the Sudanese Radio and Television Corporation (SRTC) to review the progress made in resuming broadcasts from the Corporation's studios.

He was received by Director General of the Corporation, Ibrahim Al-Buzai, along with a large number of staff members.

During his tour of the studios and various divisions, TSC President Al-Burhan commended the staff for their efforts and success in broadcasting key news from the Corporation's premises.

Al-Burhan stated that the Armed Forces are determined to assert control over the entire national territory, emphasizing that the army is supported by the people and will reach all citizens affected by the war.

He added that Sudanese citizens are defending a legitimate cause--their survival and existence--and affirmed that no force can stand in the way of these rightful objectives.

The TSC President explained that any call for peace or cessation of hostilities will be considered, noting that ending the war will not come at the expense of Sudanese lives. He highlighted the severe hardships the Sudanese people have endured due to the aggression carried out by the Rapid Support Forces militia.

He said, "We will not sell the blood of Sudanese citizens or waste their rights." He stressed that any truce or ceasefire must take into account the blood already shed and the martyrs who fell on the battlefield.

He added, "We welcome any truce or ceasefire, provided it is not exploited to strengthen the enemy or allow the militia to recover."

TSC President Al-Burhan addressed the people of El-Fashir, assuring them that the Armed Forces, supported by joint forces, mobilized units, and popular resistance, are on their way.

He also congratulated the people of Kadugli on the reopening of roads and the flow of humanitarian aid, reaffirming that the Armed Forces are moving to reach all areas affected by the war.