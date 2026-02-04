Sudan: Kabashi Reviews Security Situation, Commends Police Efforts to Secure Khartoum

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, met with Director General of Police Forces, General Amir Abdelmoneim Fadl.

In a press statement, the Police Chief said he briefed the TSC Member on the overall security situation in the country, with particular focus on developments in Khartoum State.

He noted that the meeting reviewed ongoing police efforts to maintain security and stability, and to safeguard neighbourhoods and public facilities across Khartoum State, following progress made in quelling the rebellion.

The Police Chief added that General Kabashi praised the vital role the police have played over the past period, commending the readiness of its personnel to uphold law and order.

He affirmed the police's commitment to completing all security arrangements throughout the country to ensure the rule of law and protect citizens.