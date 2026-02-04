Sudan: Kabashi Reviews Security Situation, Commends Police Efforts to Secure Khartoum

3 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, met with Director General of Police Forces, General Amir Abdelmoneim Fadl.

In a press statement, the Police Chief said he briefed the TSC Member on the overall security situation in the country, with particular focus on developments in Khartoum State.

He noted that the meeting reviewed ongoing police efforts to maintain security and stability, and to safeguard neighbourhoods and public facilities across Khartoum State, following progress made in quelling the rebellion.

The Police Chief added that General Kabashi praised the vital role the police have played over the past period, commending the readiness of its personnel to uphold law and order.

He affirmed the police's commitment to completing all security arrangements throughout the country to ensure the rule of law and protect citizens.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.