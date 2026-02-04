Ethiopia: PM Abiy Reaffirms Government Commitment to IDPs Return

Addis Ababa — The federal government is committed toward resettling the internally displaced people (IDPs) in northern Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today.

Responding to questions from members of the House of People's Representatives, he underscored that Ethiopians have the right to move freely and live anywhere they want.

"Ethiopians have the right to choose where they live; and this is enshrined in the constitution," he noted.

The premier, who commended the Pretoria Agreement signed to resolve the conflict in Tigray as a "great solution", urged full adherence to the agreement.

In accordance with the agreement, the federal government has restored telecom, airlines, banks, electricity, and budgets in Tigray, he noted.

The Prime Minister criticized those who take advantage of displacement for political reasons, comparing them to farmers who wait for crops while causing trouble.

"Just like farmers that wait for crops to grow, some people intentionally create problems and hardships. They then ask for help, saying, 'You won't ever return to how things were before. ' Some groups use the suffering of the displaced people for their own benefit. "

Talking about the disagreement over Wolkait, where Amhara and Tigray both claim ownership, the premier stated that this situation has kept the people of Wolkait from getting the budget they deserve and face other problems.

He, therefore, urged the "brotherly peoples" to sort out their issues peacefully.

The PM promised full support from the federal government for those returning to Wolkait, similar to what worked in Tselemet, Raya, and Ilubabor.

"Let our people go back to their villages, help the displaced return home, and have political conversations. We must not cause pain to our people because of their ethnic background, " he noted.

PM Abiy stressed that "the people in Tigray need peace and growth. They want to move away from the current confusion and, like other regions, improve their lives through hard work".

He further called on the people of Tigray to move away from proxy politics and dream of a changed Mekelle that could compete with Jigjiga or Bahir Dar.

"Think of Mekelle transformed into something like Jigjiga or Bahir Dar. It could become a new Addis Ababa. Every city gets equal support and resources, but without new ideas, progress will slow down. "

Finally, the premier stated his belief that the people of Tigray should be empowered and become active players. But, "if we cling to the same old thinking, we stand to lose everything", he concluded.