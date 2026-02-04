Namibia: Chevron Returns As Diamond Sponsor for Energy Conference As Namibia Eyes First Oil

Chevron has returned as a diamond sponsor for the 2026 Namibia International Energy Conference as the country prepares for first oil following major offshore discoveries.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, "the renewed sponsorship comes at a pivotal time for Namibia".

The NIEC will take place from in the capital from 14 to 16 April and is expected to bring together government leaders, global energy companies, investors and service providers to discuss investment opportunities, partnerships and the future of Namibia's energy sector.

Namibia has attracted heightened international attention since 2022 after a series of offshore discoveries in the Orange Basin, including Total Energies' Venus discovery and Galp's Mopane complex, which have positioned the country as a key emerging oil and gas frontier.

Industry analysts estimate that Namibia's total hydrocarbon resources could approach Guyana's 11 billion barrels of recoverable resources as exploration and appraisal activities continue across multiple licence areas.

The oil sector is projected to contribute up to 18% of Namibia's gross domestic product at peak production, with expectations that it will support economic growth, job creation, infrastructure development and energy security.

Now in its eighth edition, the NIEC has, since its establishment in 2012, served as the country's flagship energy platform, facilitating engagement between government, industry and investors.

Chevron has exploration interests in both the Orange Basin and the Walvis Basin and is expected to participate in high-level discussions during the conference.