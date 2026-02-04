Namibia: When a Personal Loan Makes Sense

Personal loans often get a reputation they do not deserve.

They are blamed for people overspending, people's financial stress and long repayment cycles.

The truth is simpler: A personal loan is a tool, and like any tool, it only causes harm when it is used for the wrong job.

There are moments when a well-priced, well-managed loan can protect your stability, create opportunities and save you money over the long term. The key is to pause before signing and ask the right questions.

The first question is about purpose. Is this a need, a want or an emergency?

Needs are the essential parts of life that keep everything else moving: a car repair that gets you safely to work, a medical gap that cannot wait for payday, or a fridge that stops working when you have a family to feed.

Emergencies are the surprises that cannot be postponed. Wants are the nice-to-have items that can be saved for.

Loans are made for needs and emergencies - they are rarely the answer for wants.

When you use debt for a want, you pay a premium that steals from your future self.

The second question is about cost. A loan should never be taken out in isolation.

Compare the interest rate, fees and repayment term to your other options. If the loan replaces more expensive forms of debt, overdrafts, store accounts, revolving credit, you may end up paying far less overall.

Consolidating costly debt into one structured loan with a fixed term can create a clear finish line and reduce the pressure of scattered repayments. The aim is not just affordability today, but efficiency over time.

The third question is about impact. A good loan should make your life better, safer or more stable. Repairing a leaking roof before the rainy season can prevent thousands in damage later. Funding a short course that boosts your earning power can change your income path.

Settling an overdue bill that could escalate into legal action is not indulgence, it is protection. When a loan strengthens your position rather than weakening it, it becomes part of a healthy financial strategy.

The final question is discipline. Borrowing is a commitment you make to your future self. Only take on an amount you can repay comfortably.

Set the debit order for the day your salary arrives. Do not pair the loan with new spending that cancels out the benefit. If the numbers feel tight, the solution is not a bigger loan, it is a smaller plan.

The loan should create breathing room, not pressure. Honesty in this step is what separates smart borrowing from stressful borrowing.

A personal loan is not a life raft or a lifestyle upgrade. It is a bridge: a temporary structure to help you cross a difficult patch or reach an opportunity you cannot access on your own.

Used with intention and discipline, it strengthens your financial footing.

Used carelessly, it becomes the very hole you were trying to escape.

The difference is not the product, it is the purpose.

Keep your future self in the conversation and choose the path that brings you closer to stability, not further from it.

- Natasha Winkler is Old Mutual's managing director of finance.