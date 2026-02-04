Namibia: Grysblok Residents Raise Alarm Over Unsafe Bridge

Some Katutura residents have raised serious concerns over a bridge in Windhoek's Grysblok area which has not been repaired for almost a year.

The bridge's railings collapsed after heavy rains last March, leaving a gap which poses the risk of pedestrians failing into the river below.

Grysblok resident Phillip Shimanda says the bridge's broken railings and unmarked gap are forcing pedestrians, mostly pupils, to walk close to the railings or onto the road near oncoming traffic.

"Schoolgoing children from my household make use of the road and it's a safety concern. There's a risk of serious injury or the loss of life," he says.

"It's a frightening reality for many families in the area."

Another Grysblok resident, Rhona Andreas, says the absence of warning signs or barriers increases the risk of pedestrians falling through the railings.

Retha-Louise Hofmeyr questions the municipality's delay in repairing the bridge.

"Usually, the municipality is responsive when it comes to repairs. Why the delay of nearly a year?" she asks.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya says the department responsible for fixing the bridge has assessed the area and will replace the bridge railings.

Meanwhile, Shimanda says the increase in theft in the area between Maroela and the Grysblok traffic lights is another concern.

"The area is poorly lit. People walking home to and from nearby bus stops early in the morning or in the evening are vulnerable and often fall prey to robbers," he says.

Residents say the police regularly respond to robbery reports, but find it difficult to operate in dark, overgrown surroundings.

Shimanda says improved street lighting and bush clearing would enhance visibility, reduce crime and improve safety for residents and the police.

Additionally, residents say cellphone grabbers appear from the river bed, opening unlocked vehicle doors and snatching phones.

Windhoek taxi driver Thomas Kamati says motorists have to contend with pupils walking on the road.

Windhoek City Police spokesperson superintendent Marceline Murapo cautions pedestrians, taxi commuters and motorists to remain vigilant, refrain from using their phones while in a vehicle, and to keep vehicle doors locked and report any suspicious activity by calling 061 302 302 or sending an SMS to 4444.

Murapo has confirmed that incidents of phone theft at the intersection have been reported, mostly by pedestrians, in recent weeks.

She says motorists have also reported their phones being snatched from their vehicles.

Wanaheda Police Station commander Genius Neliwa says the police are working tirelessly to arrest suspects, adding that there are undercover police present at all the crime hotspots in the Wanaheda jurisdiction.