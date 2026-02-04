Namibia: Zero Tolerance for 'Illness' of Incomplete Hospitals

The parliament has demanded accountability following an oversight visit that revealed stalled infrastructure projects and critical equipment shortages at Okakarara District Hospital.

The standing committee on gender equality, health and social welfare has warned that long-delayed and incomplete health projects will no longer be tolerated.

The committee visited the district hospital last week, exposing non-functional theatres, missing equipment and capital projects which have stalled for years.

Committee chairperson Nono Katjingisiua says members were disturbed by what they saw, particularly facilities that are structurally complete but unable to provide patients with service.

"How can we have a project that started in 2012 and up to today it is not completed? What illness is that?" she asked.

She said Okakarara District Hospital shows visible signs of government investment, including renovated staff accommodation, upgraded kitchens, new oxygen points and a newly built theatre, but critical gaps remain in making the infrastructure functional.

"The buildings are there, the money was budgeted for, but the services are not working. We are here to serve the community, not to admire buildings," Katjingisiua says.

She says the lack of theatre equipment and specialised medical furniture are affecting surgical services - not only at Okakarara, but across the region.

"They don't have tables, they don't have equipment. In some places the theatre is complete, but nothing is happening inside," she says.

'Not recycling problems'

Katjingisiua rejects suggestions that oversight visits merely recycle old problems without action, saying the current Parliament intends to enforce accountability.

"This is a new parliament with a five-year mandate. We cannot continue blaming the past and sitting quietly. It is not business as usual," she says.

Katjingisiua says the committee will summon contractors, officials and other stakeholders to explain why funded projects remain incomplete and when they will be finished.

She says seeing completed buildings lying idle, guarded by security guards instead of serving patients, undermines efforts to fight poverty, disease and poor health outcomes.

The committee's findings will be compiled into a formal report to be tabled in the parliament once approved, after which further action is expected.

"We are here to work, and through my leadership, we will make sure the Namibian people are safe," Katjingisiua says.

Okakarara constituency councillor Uzeraije Tjaverua says there is a troubling disconnect between spending and real-world impact.

"What stood out most was the clear gap between infrastructure investment and full functionality.

While we appreciate that close to N$15 million has been invested in renovations, it is concerning that the laundry is not operational due to sewerage challenges," he says.

Tjaverua says the failure directly affects hygiene, infection control and patient safety.

He says a functional laundry is critical for hospital operations.

"We are advocating for urgent technical intervention so that the system can be repaired without further delay," he says.

No firm timeline has been communicated for repairs yet.

Tjaverua says equipment shortages force patients to travel long distances for care.

"It leads to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Families are referred to distant facilities, which is costly and stressful.

"This undermines the goal of bringing quality healthcare closer to the people," he says.