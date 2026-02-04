Namibia: Capricorn to Spend N$1.6 Million On Education Initiatives

The Capricorn Foundation has committed N$1.6 million to three education initiatives to provide learning materials and improve infrastructure for early childhood development centres.

Foundation head Veripura Muukua says the money will support Amos Meerkat Syllabus, EduVision, and Karstveld Academy.

"The Capricorn Foundation's commitment to education is deliberate, strategic, and in line with Namibia's national aim of nurturing socio-economic progress," she says. "As part of our education focus area and as connectors of positive change, we recognise our duty to bridge the access to education gap between rural and urban areas and to support the most vulnerable communities."

The foundation committed N$600 000 to the Amos Meerkat Syllabus for stationery and the printing of workbooks, reaching 6 000 children, 300 teachers and monitors.

EduVision Online Learning received N$609 744 for SI Oaseb Secondary School at Gibeon and Pioneer Secondary School at Schlip, both in the Hardap region.

The project aims to support teaching mathematics, physics, chemistry, economics, and biology (as well as other subjects and grades as needed) in remote, marginalised schools through e-learning and modern technology.

Karstveld Academy received N$423 330 to fund bursaries for six Grade 12 pupils, covering school and hostel fees for the 2026 academic year.

The Capricorn Foundation has been supporting the beneficiaries since 2024.