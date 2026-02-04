Namibia: The NAD Continues Winning Against the USD

3 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia dollar (NAD) has continued to trade at a low rate against the United States dollar (USD) since the beginning of the year.

The latest data by the Bank of Namibia shows that US$1 was equivalent to N$15.815.

Because Namibia pegs the NAD 1:1 to the South African rand (ZAR), much of the long-run exchange rate behaviour is tied to USD to ZAR movements.

On Thursday, following the pattern of the ZAR, Namibia's currency traded at N$15.65 to the USD, the lowest recorded in over four years. This came after another low of N$15.70.

The United States Federal Reserve last week decided not to cut its repo rate during the repo rate announcements.

