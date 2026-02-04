press conference

Special Briefing - Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander, U.S. Africa Command and Sergeant Major Garric M. Banfield, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Africa Command

MODERATOR: Good afternoon. My name is Phillip Assis, and I am the director of the U.S. State Department’s Africa Regional Media Hub. It is my pleasure to welcome journalists from across Africa and beyond to today’s press briefing, which is our first of 2026. We are privileged to be joined today by General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, who is the seventh commander of U.S. Africa Command, otherwise known as AFRICOM. General Anderson has been the commander of AFRICOM since August of 2025, and he joins us today from the AFRICOM headquarters.

General Anderson is also joined today by Sergeant Major Garric Banfield, who is the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of AFRICOM. Sergeant Major Banfield will also give remarks.

Today’s briefing is on the record, and you may quote our guests by name and title. We will begin today’s briefing with opening remarks by General Anderson, followed by Sergeant Major Banfield, and then turn to your questions. We have received many questions in advance, and we’ll unfortunately not have a chance to respond to all of them.

And with that, I am pleased to turn the floor over to General Anderson.

GENERAL ANDERSON: Thanks, Phillip, I appreciate it. Sergeant Major Garric Banfield and I are here today and happy to talk to folks from across the continent about the issues here regarding Africa and our mutual security interests.

First of all, I’d just like to say I am happy to be back working in Africa. I am the new commander here at AFRICOM. I’ve been here for about five months, but I am not new to Africa or working on the continent, having been the Special Operations Command for Africa a few years ago just down the hill here at Kelley Barracks. So it’s, for me, very happy to be back engaging with the partners and being able to hear views from a different perspective.

And so one of those things to start real quick, I had the opportunity – literally we just – the sergeant major and I just got back from a trip to East Africa. We visited Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti with the Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. It was a great opportunity to do a combined visit with our State Department leadership, but also to come out and hear from our partners in the region and also discuss areas of mutual interest. One of the things – we had a great opportunity; it was a great visit. I got to go to the Black Lion Air Show in Ethiopia, and it was the 90th anniversary of that air force – older than our own Air Force in the United States. It was a great opportunity to talk about our long history of working together, where Colonel John Robinson came to Ethiopia in 1935 to help them establish their air force during a time of crisis, and then after the war stayed to develop – help them establish Ethiopian Airlines, obviously a great symbol of Ethiopia but a great symbol of the African continent as well.

And it’s just interesting to me as we look forward – and the reason I was traveling with the deputy secretary – of looking at where economic investment and development coincide with security and stability. And I just thought, historically, that was a great example of where a U.S. engagement for security then turned into an investment in economic and development security for the future of Ethiopia. And so this is not a new history for us, but it is something we’re starting to explore more of. And after that – this confluence of economics and security.

And then, after that, we went to Kenya, where I had the great opportunity to accompany the deputy secretary down to Manda Bay and a groundbreaking ceremony for the new runway that both the U.S. and Kenya are investing in. Again, part of the security investment that is in Lamu County that is the head of or the start of an economic corridor as well. So again, the confluence of economics and security and where those come together.

And then had the opportunity also to go to the African Union, where we discussed these same issues. It was received very well from the chairman of the African Union as well as the economics council, looking at where these come together. But more importantly, we had the – the sergeant major and I had the opportunity to lay a wreath at the memorial wall at the African Union, and it was just a powerful reminder of the sacrifice all of us have put into maintaining peace and stability around the world through these missions, especially on the African continent, and the importance of doing this together, and that it’s not one nation or one effort, but it’s the combined effort to address these serious threats that we all face.

I’ll pause there and I’ll let the sergeant major say a couple of words.

SERGEANT MAJOR BANFIELD: Yeah, hello, this is Sergeant Major Garric Banfield. I’m newly joining the AFRICOM team. I’ve been here about two and a half months, but I have prior Africa experience, so formerly served at – just like General Anderson, at Special Operations Command Africa, and I’m excited and honored to be rejoining the team here.

I’m sort of in my campaign-of-learning phase at a new level. My last assignment, we focused on special operations, and in this position, we’re focusing on the entire security apparatus with all services and our partner nations. I’m happily engaged with our partners’ enlisted leaders, such as Sergeant Major Omari Haji from Kenya, and I’m learning a lot from him. I’m excited to see what the U.S. forces can – how we can partner with African nations to find out what the security concerns are and assist with those, and I’m also excited about what we can learn from our African partners.

GENERAL ANDERSON: And, Phillip, I guess I talked a lot about our last trip. Just I had a couple points real quick also. It was very clear, having come back to this theater, watching the threat of terrorism grow across the continent, working quite a bit in the west as well, looking at how we can help address those common issues, but also looking for opportunities. And so while that terrorist threat with ISIS and al-Qaida continues to grow, also looking at how we can work with key partners to address the changing character of war. And so I’ve been to Morocco and Tunisia already twice, and looking – working with them on opportunities to develop their centers of excellence as they look to help train partners from across the continent and be a force multiplier in this counterterrorism effort.

And I’ve also been to West Africa and talked to folks along the coast, the Gulf of Guinea, both about the maritime security and cooperation opportunities, but also how they’re looking at the growing threat of terrorism.

And so I’ve been to multiple countries; I’ve visited 11 countries thus far, been back several times and had the opportunity to engage and listen to what the partners have to say and to learn where we can best work together to address this common threat. And very clearly as we look at this, how to – as we see the changing character of war, how do we bring innovation to the continent, how do we look at emerging technologies to address these threats – I think an area that the United States excels at and can help develop.

I also, like we said, talked about the economic and security confluence, and what is it we can help bring to economic development, looking at trade opportunities that have a security confluence or a security implication, and then looking at how do we share information and understanding and address these threats together. Because security leads to stability; that stability creates opportunities for investment; and that investment creates prosperity for both African partners as well as the United States.

And so looking at the holistic part of this, our role as a convener, our role as the foundation of security for the United States and some of our African partners – how do we bring this together to be more effective.

And with that, Phillip, I’ll pause.

MODERATOR: Great, thank you. That’s actually a really interesting overview, and some of that history I wasn’t aware of. Actually the question – we’ll go now to our questions, and actually I think some of our questions will touch on the themes that you just discussed.

So our first comes from Mr. Geoffrey York of The Globe and Mail in South Africa, who asks: “Can you please update us on the current status of your 2026 exercises?”

GENERAL ANDERSON: Sure, I’d be happy to talk about those. We’ve got several. And again, as these work against transnational or regional threats, all our exercises are focused on being multilateral and bringing multiple countries together not just from Africa but from Europe, South America, the Middle East, even some Indo-Pacific countries, as we have a common interest in addressing these threats, particularly the terrorist threat but also the growing narcotics threat and smuggling.

So with that, our largest exercise is in Morocco, and called African Lion. We are looking for that in May. We’re excited this year as the United States approaches its 250th birthday that Morocco has been with us every step of the way as the first country to have recognized us as a nation. And so to be able to have this exercise here I think is important, and to continue to be able to bring innovation as well.

And so African Lion brings 19 African countries together with six European and then some from South America and the Middle East as well. It’s done in three spokes. We’ve got a spoke in Tunisia, another one in Ghana, and in Senegal – again, looking at that regional component, not just a single nation.

We also have the Cutlass Express series going on in Mozambique – 14 countries, five European, two Indo-Pacific countries, bringing eight different maritime operations centers across East Africa together. I’ve also got my deputy commander is out in Mauritius right now as part of the Cutlass Express series, engaging as part of the exercise.

Also we’ve got Justified Accord held out of Kenya this year. We’ve got five African countries and three European countries participating along with concentrated spokes in Tanzania and Djibouti. And I’ll let the sergeant major comment briefly on Flintlock and some of the efforts we’re doing there.

SERGEANT MAJOR BANFIELD: Yeah, Flintlock is the special operations component exercise, which this year will be hubbed out of Côte d’Ivoire with a spoke in Libya. That exercise will bring together 26 African nations, 15 European partners, and two from the Indo-Pacific, and one South American partner. It’ll be a multinational exercise focused on counterterrorism. One thing that’s unique this year is that spoke in Libya, which will be led by Italian mentors; we’ll bring together both east and west Libyans at the tactical level.

The – one of the – the most valuable things that we get out of these multinational operations – exercises is multi – learning about each other. Multinational operations are extremely complex, as we’ve seen over the last 20 years of doing those. It’s something that we have to exercise regularly to build interoperability amongst partners.

MODERATOR: Great, thank you for that. Our next question comes from Mr. Kanishkh Kanodia of The Economist in the United Kingdom: “What steps and efforts has AFRICOM taken for counterterrorism with African partner countries?”

GENERAL ANDERSON: Yeah, thanks for the question. Again, just to highlight, we – the sergeant major and I just visited East Africa, where we talked to the leadership in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti, looking at how we address al-Shabaab in particular but also ISIS and the growing connection of the Houthis into that region.

And how we can address that – everyone concurred that it has to be done together. And so we’re looking at ways to work with our partners across the region to increase the opportunities to apply pressure to these terrorist groups that are creating disruptions across the region, and actually across the continent. So how do we work together to focus our efforts, and that was the key discussions I had with both Prime Minister Abiy and President Ruto as well as President Guelleh in Djibouti. And everyone is keenly interested in looking at opportunities here of how to disrupt these terrorist threats together.

In addition, we’re looking at working in the west. I think a great example of that is the partnership we’ve had with Nigeria. I was able to go to the Aqaba Process in Rome last – late last year that was hosted by the prime minister of Italy and the king of Jordan, focused specifically on the terrorist threat in West Africa. And at that meeting, I was able to meet President Tinubu. We were able to share some thoughts and agree that we needed to work together on a way forward in the region. That has led to increased collaboration between our nations, to include a small U.S. team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States in order to augment what Nigeria has been doing for several years. And I think we’ve had some really good, positive movement there. My deputy was just there with a high-level delegation from State Department led by Allison Hooker, in order to look at how we can continue to move forward together.

And then again, as I mentioned earlier, both Morocco and Tunisia have been very good partners. We’ve made a lot of progress there. Both are looking at centers of excellence that they can establish to continue that counterterrorism framing and effort and provide – be a force multiplier in helping address that threat together so as we continue to invest in those centers of excellence, they can continue to help train partner nations.

MODERATOR: Great, thank you for that. We have a third question in from Mr. Euphraim Kubwimana of the Shikiriza newspaper in Burundi, who asks: “What has AFRICOM accomplished over the last 6 months?” Or in other words, since you’ve been there, General Anderson. What has AFRICOM accomplished?

SERGEANT MAJOR BANFIELD: Yeah, I’ll start this one out. This is Sergeant Major Banfield. One thing that I’ve been extremely impressed with since returning here to the AFRICOM team is what I’ve seen as far as innovation. That’s both introducing existing technologies to our African partners to see where they could use them to improve their security situation, but also what we’ve learned from them and how those are applied, and it’s a two-way relationship here of introducing the technology to them and then learning how those can be applied within the security environment on the African continent from them.

GENERAL ANDERSON: Yeah, I think for me, from General Anderson here, in the first few months I think one of the best things that have – for me has been able to get out, travel, and engage with the partners and listen to their concerns and listen to how they see the threats and the issues and the opportunities going forward. And I’ve learned a lot. And I think that’s been, for me, really helpful to understand what those threats are, to help shine a light on these concerns and illuminate the issues, both with our partners but also as I engage in Europe with the European partners and back in the United States, to create a common understanding of not just the threats but the opportunities that exist in Africa.

So for me, the – probably the biggest accomplishment has just been able to get out and hear from the African partners. But with that, also I’d just like to also share that we’re looking at how we can deepen the relationships, how we can share information, how we can engage in that understanding. Recently, as well as last month, in Washington, D.C., I shared a conference across the interagency in the United States where we talked to leadership from the Department of State and the Department of Commerce as well as from the Department of War on how we can better integrate these efforts in order to provide options and opportunities to our partners in Africa.

So how do we actually bring the economic, the information, and the military levers together to be more effective and to address the partners’ needs and understand what they’re looking for and how we can create that operational independence of our partners. Because ultimately that’s the goal, is to help degrade the threat and provide opportunities for development that allow all of us to prosper together.

MODERATOR: Great, thank you for that. Our next comes from Abdirahman Jeylani of the Arlaadi Media Network in Somalia, and this is a question about Somalia: “U.S. airstrikes in Somalia increased last year. Could you explain why this happened and how these strikes have supported your Somali partners?”

GENERAL ANDERSON: Absolutely. We see these strikes as critical support to our partners. I’ll just give one quick example that we have seen. We, in Puntland, helped support our partner forces there in an offensive up into the Golis Mountains against Daesh. And that was largely – it’s been largely successful. It’s collapsed the area that ISIS has been able to operate in. I was just back in Puntland in November, where we talked with our partners and about the importance of the unique capabilities that the U.S. can bring – the ability to bring ISR training, some resupply, these targeted strikes. And what they told me – it was very clear. I mean, I want to be clear. This was what the partner told us, is that these strikes have allowed them to stay engaged, to shrink the territory held by ISIS, but more importantly, to remain in the Golis Mountains and apply continued pressure to ISIS, quite literally keeping them and ISIS’s leadership underground.

And that is where we’re looking. What is it – what are the unique capabilities that the United States can bring that enable our partners to be successful? And that’s where we see the greatest success, and that’s where these strikes have been very helpful, and that’s what we’re hearing from the partners in Somalia.

SERGEANT MAJOR BANFIELD: Yeah, another area beyond airstrikes that we’re very interested in is maritime domain awareness. We’re looking for a technical opportunity – technical solutions – that’ll help us increase maritime domain awareness along the border – along the coast of the African continent. This will help us defeat threats from terrorists but also illicit activity, such as illegal, unauthorized fishing and piracy. And the intent with that is assist them in improving their security capabilities to protect their shorelines and borders.

GENERAL ANDERSON: Yeah, and I think that’s an important point because it goes beyond just the strikes. That tends to be what gets a lot of the news, but as we see the Houthi threat – smuggling weapons into Somalia, supporting Al-Shabaab and the increased cooperation there – we’re looking at ways to increase that domain awareness of our partners so they can protect their borders and help secure those sea lanes and reduce that threat that goes across the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. So I think while the strikes are important and, I think, have done a substantial amount of enabling our partners to be successful, we’re looking beyond just those strikes and how can we address the greater threat, especially as we see greater cooperation of some of these organizations in the region.

MODERATOR: Great. Thank you. I’m afraid we only have time for one more question, and that question goes to Mr. Mamadou Diallo of FIM FM in Guinea, who asks: “What is the level of threat of insecurity and overall instability in the West African sub-region according to AFRICOM?”

GENERAL ANDERSON: Yeah, that’s a great question. We clearly see the growing threat as an issue, both from Daesh and al-Qaida. And JNIM is clearly affiliated with al-Qaida in the Sahel. We’re seeing them apply more pressure in those areas, especially across the Sahel, threatening the capitals in the region, spilling down into some of the other countries. And again, having traveled to several countries there along the Gulf of Guinea, understand the shared concerns that they have as this threat continues to expand. I’ll say that – again, that this highlights the importance that the Aqaba conference had in Rome a few months ago, where both the prime minister of Italy and the king of Jordan helped focus the interest of folks on this and highlight the importance of addressing this threat. We will continue to engage with willing partners to address this common threat as we look across the region.

But again, I’d like to highlight the – our partnership with Nigeria is a great example of a very willing and capable partner who requested the unique capabilities that only the U.S. can bring – with some of the ISR, some of the intelligence fusion – to bring that to bear together. And when we do that, we are much more effective to counter these threats. And being able to counter these threats together, I think, has been – is critical to our future. And so while there are many nations that are concerned with this, when we can find a capable, willing partner to work with and we can fuse the unique capabilities that U.S. brings, we have seen success in addressing these threats.

SERGEANT MAJOR BANFIELD: Yeah, this is Sergeant Major Banfield. I want to emphasize that we are ready and willing to work with willing partners to get after shared security concerns. As far as the instability, the threat of instability, instability in stable areas are a hospitable environment for violent extremist organizations and terrorist organizations. I believe strongly that security – a secure environment leads to a stable environment, and that’s where it branches off from an area that’s hospitable to terrorists and VEO’s and goes towards an area that adds investment and prosperity for both the African nation and the United States.

MODERATOR: Great. Before we close, General Anderson and – or Sergeant Major Banfield, are there any final remarks that you wish to make or any points that you wanted to be certain that we cover today?

SERGEANT MAJOR BANFIELD: No, I’d just like to say again I’m honored and privileged to be back here with the AFRICOM team, and I look forward to working with our African partners the next few years of my tour.

GENERAL ANDERSON: Yeah, and just a couple things. Again, I echo Sergeant Major Banfield’s sentiment that it’s great to be back at AFRICOM and great to be back on the continent working with the partners. As the Special Operations Command Africa commander, I saw some of these issues. As the AFRICOM commander, I’m being exposed to a broader array – and not just the challenges and the significant challenges that we face ahead, but also the opportunities. And I think that’s a area where we’re working with the current administration to see how we can leverage some of the economic opportunities and investments that lead and contribute directly to security.

And this is an area that we haven’t, in the past – from the Pentagon’s perspective – looked at as closely, and so this is an area that we are continuing to explore, but I see great opportunity across the continent. There are areas that we look at that not just investment in a single item or a single thing, but investments in areas such as the Lobito Corridor, where it’s not just a port but it’s the rail, it’s the mining, it’s the infrastructure that goes with it that all contribute to security and economic development. And what we’re seeing is how we can work these together hand in hand and incrementally make progress. And I think there’s a huge amount of opportunity across the continent here, and we look forward to exploring that.

I also continue to be very impressed with our partners. I always appreciate hearing their views and really the opportunities that we have together. And that’s something that these last five months have been an education for me, highlighting multiple opportunities and trying to focus then now where can we have the most effect with those opportunities, because there’s a myriad of them – where do we get the best return and, from my perspective, on the security impact. And then we’re in conversations, like I said, in our government in the United States back in Washington, then that is one piece of the calculus that looks at where can we focus some of this investment, where do we focus our security engagements to have that best return.

There are some real opportunities for some of those investments. We didn’t get to talk about those. We talked a little bit about Lobito Corridor, about Angola, Mozambique, Libya, other places that have great potential that we can bring security and economics together, because again, that security leads to stability, that stability creates opportunity for investment, and those investments lead to prosperity for all of us. And that’s part of what we’re looking at. It’s a new way of looking at things for us here at AFRICOM and we’re excited to talk to our African partners about where they see these opportunities as well.

Phillip, that’s all I got but I appreciate the time and enjoyed the discussion.

MODERATOR: Thank you. We did too. Thank you, General Anderson and Sergeant Major Banfield, for joining us today. We really appreciate it. And thank you, journalists from across Africa, for participating in today’s briefing. I’m sorry we were not able to get to all the many questions that came in.

We will send a transcript and an audio recording of today's briefing. We'll send that to all of you who've registered shortly after this call.

And finally, I'd like to invite you to follow us on X. Our handle is @AfricaMediaHub. And for our French-speaking participants, please also join us at the handle @USAenFrancais. Thank you all and I wish you all a nice day.