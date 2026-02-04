Sudan Doctors Network - '15 Dead As Drones Strafe South Kordofan Capital Kadugli'

4 February 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Kadugli — The list victims of drone attacks on the South Kordofan state capital Kadugli on Tuesday, has risen to 15, including women and children. The drone strikes, allegedly launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), came just hours after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) managed to break the siege of Kadugli, which had lasted for more than two years and led to a severe humanitarian crisis.

The Sudan Doctors Network says that the drones continued to target neighbourhoods until Monday evening, and say that seven civilians were killed as a result of the targeting of the Kashmir neighbourhood.

The network pointed out that a drone belonging to the RSF targeted the El Shartay health centre in the Hajar El Nour neighbourhood, which led to the death of three women and five children, and that 11 others were injured, while the strike caused severe damage to the health facility. A drone hit the Kalba neighbourhood, but no injuries were reported.

Radio Dabanga has approached the RSF for comment.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.