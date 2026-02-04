Sudan Doctors Network - '15 Dead As Drones Strafe South Kordofan Capital Kadugli'

Kadugli — The list victims of drone attacks on the South Kordofan state capital Kadugli on Tuesday, has risen to 15, including women and children. The drone strikes, allegedly launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), came just hours after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) managed to break the siege of Kadugli, which had lasted for more than two years and led to a severe humanitarian crisis.

The Sudan Doctors Network says that the drones continued to target neighbourhoods until Monday evening, and say that seven civilians were killed as a result of the targeting of the Kashmir neighbourhood.

The network pointed out that a drone belonging to the RSF targeted the El Shartay health centre in the Hajar El Nour neighbourhood, which led to the death of three women and five children, and that 11 others were injured, while the strike caused severe damage to the health facility. A drone hit the Kalba neighbourhood, but no injuries were reported.

Radio Dabanga has approached the RSF for comment.