South Africa Raises Minimum Wage Above Inflation

South Africa will raise its national minimum wage by more than the rate of inflation, exceeding expectations from businesses and analysts.

The hourly minimum wage will increase 5% to 30.23 rand from March, according to a government notice published on Tuesday. The hike is above the 4.7% average increase expected for 2026, based on a December survey by the Bureau for Economic Research.

Inflation remains lower than the wage adjustment. Consumer prices rose 3.6% year on year in December, while average inflation for 2025 slowed to 3.2%, data from Statistics South Africa show.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to narrow income gaps in one of the world's most unequal economies. However, unemployment remains high. About 32% of the labor force is without work, rising to roughly 42% when discouraged job seekers are included.

Economic growth has remained weak, with output expanding by less than 1% a year over the past decade.

Business groups warned of added strain. AgriSA said the increase would pressure an agricultural sector recovering unevenly from drought, climate volatility, and disease outbreaks.

Labor unions welcomed the move. Congress of South African Trade Unions said higher wages would support demand and employment.

Key Takeaways

The decision to lift the minimum wage above inflation highlights the policy trade-offs facing South Africa. For workers, the increase protects real incomes at a time when food absorbs a large share of household spending. For employers, especially in agriculture and small business, higher labor costs arrive amid weak growth and fragile recovery. The government is betting that stronger wages will support consumption and help stabilize demand in an economy struggling with low investment and high joblessness. Unions argue that higher pay can sustain jobs by boosting spending power rather than cutting employment. Critics remain cautious. With unemployment already among the highest globally, firms with thin margins may limit hiring or reduce hours. The impact will vary by sector, with export-oriented and capital-intensive industries better placed to absorb costs than labor-heavy businesses. The wage move also reflects a broader shift toward protecting workers' incomes as inflation eases. Whether the increase translates into stronger growth or adds pressure to employment will depend on productivity gains, business confidence, and the pace of economic reform over the next year.