Uganda: MP-Elect Nkeretanyi Claims Assassination Attempt

Kalungu East Member of Parliament-elect Yusuf Jr Kiluluuta Nkeretanyi has allegedly survived an assassination attempt after a late-night incident that his team believes was deliberately planned to end his life.

According to sources close to the MP-elect, Nkeretanyi and members of his team narrowly escaped what they describe as a coordinated attempt to cause a fatal road crash on Wednesday night, February 4, 2026.

The incident reportedly occurred while the team was travelling within Kalungu East Constituency.

Aides to the MP-elect said the circumstances surrounding the incident raised serious concern, leading them to believe it was not accidental but a targeted attack aimed at eliminating him.

"This was not random," one member of his team said on condition of anonymity. "There was a clear intention to harm him. We believe this was a coordinated plan."

Details of how the incident unfolded have not yet been officially disclosed, as investigations are expected to commence.

Nkeretanyi is reported to be safe and in stable condition, having sustained no serious injuries.

By the time of publication, police had not issued an official statement confirming the incident or identifying any suspects.

Supporters and local leaders have since called for a thorough investigation, urging security agencies to ensure the safety of elected leaders and uphold the rule of law.

Nkeretanyi, who was recently elected to represent Kalungu East, is a prominent figure in local politics, and the incident has heightened anxiety among residents of the constituency.