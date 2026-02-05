Rwanda: 10 Key Initiatives Born Out of Umushyikirano Over Two Decades

Umushyikirano is an annual platform where citizens and leaders assess progress and agree on solutions to issues affecting communities.

Gervais Uzabakiriho, 52, a resident of Shangasha Sector in Gicumbi District, is a vivid example of how the Girinka, One cow per family programme has transformed lives across Rwanda.

Orphaned at a young age, Uzabakiriho grew up in extreme poverty. His family never owned a cow, and access to milk was little more than a dream.

"I grew up in poverty. My father died when I was in Primary Three. I dropped out of school in Senior Two due to lack of resources. I survived by doing casual labour, but I had no hope of improving my life," he recalled.

His fortunes changed in 2007 when he received a cow under the Girinka programme. The cow later produced two calves, marking the beginning of a steady turnaround.

Today, Uzabakiriho's farm produces about 200 litres of milk per day, earning him roughly Rwf2.4 million monthly. He has also travelled to the Netherlands to study advanced cattle farming techniques, with each of his cows producing between 30 and 44 litres of milk daily.

"I now own two vehicles and a modern house valued at Rwf44 million. I employ more than six people, and my children study at private universities. I also own land worth no less than Rwf100 million," he said. "I owe all this to livestock farming and commercial agriculture."

The One Cow per Family Programme is among the flagship initiatives that emerged from the National Umushyikirano Council (NUC) over the past two decades.

Established by the Constitution, the first National Dialogue was held in June 2003. Since then, Umushyikirano has evolved into an annual platform where citizens and leaders assess national progress, identify challenges, and agree on solutions to issues affecting communities.

The New Times looks at 10 key initiatives that have emerged from the National Umushyikirano Council over the last 20 years.

1. One Cow per Family (Girinka)

According to an assessment by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), the Girinka Programme stands out as a transformative development initiative.

Launched in 2006, the programme aims to reduce malnutrition through increased milk consumption, improve crop yields through organic manure, and raise household incomes through milk sales, thereby contributing to poverty reduction.

Since its inception, Girinka has distributed about 450,000 cows to vulnerable families, positively impacting an estimated 2,025,000 people, based on National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) census data indicating an average household size of 4.5 people.

2. Agaciro Development Fund

Another major outcome of Umushyikirano is the establishment of the Agaciro Development Fund during the 9th National Dialogue in 2011.

The sovereign fund was created to strengthen national financial resilience and support development priorities during economic shocks.

Agaciro has since evolved into a key investment vehicle, holding stakes in 28 companies across Rwanda. Its assets grew to Rwf320 billion as of May 2024, up from Rwf18.5 billion in 2012, the year it was launched.

3. RDB One Stop Centre expansion

In March 2023, the government expanded the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) One Stop Centre to enhance service delivery and provide investors with a seamless experience.

The expansion allows all licences and permits required for business setup, import and export operations to be processed under one roof. The move responded to concerns raised by the business community during the 18th National Umushyikirano Council in February 2023.

The initiative has significantly reduced bureaucratic delays and improved investor satisfaction.

4. Umwalimu SACCO

The Umushyikirano dialogue also led to the creation of Umwalimu SACCO, a savings and credit cooperative for teachers.

The idea emerged during the 2004 National Dialogue and was formally developed in 2006, with operations starting in 2008. By then, it had expanded to all 30 districts.

In 2024, Umwalimu SACCO reported total assets of Rwf239 billion, a 22 per cent increase from Rwf196 billion in 2023. Net profit after tax rose to Rwf14.7 billion, up from Rwf11.8 billion, while loans issued totalled Rwf203 billion.

5. Community mediators (Abunzi)

Abunzi mediation committees were reintroduced during the 2004 Umushyikirano dialogue.

Operating at cell and sector levels nationwide, Abunzi are elected by their communities and play a key role in resolving disputes and promoting peaceful coexistence.

6. Nine Years Basic Education (9YBE)

The Nine Years Basic Education programme emerged from resolutions of the 5th National Umushyikirano Council in 2007, aiming to ensure free access to six years of primary and three years of lower secondary education.

The initiative was later expanded to 12 Years Basic Education (12YBE) in 2012. Access to education has since risen to about 97 per cent, according to official reports.

"One of the most impactful innovations to emerge from Umushyikirano is the introduction and expansion of 9YBE and 12YBE," said Evariste Murwanashyaka, programmes manager and child rights focal person at CLADHO.

He noted that the reforms strengthened the right to education by reducing school fees, expanding infrastructure, improving retention, promoting gender equality, and reducing child labour--particularly in rural areas.

7. Electricity access rollout programme (EARP)

Implemented in partnership with the Rwanda Energy Group, the Electricity Access Rollout Programme is central to Rwanda's goal of achieving universal access to electricity.

The programme has expanded connections in both rural and urban areas, supporting economic activity and improving living standards.

8. Vision 2050

Vision 2050 was initiated following the 13th National Umushyikirano Council in 2015, after extensive citizen consultations.

The long-term development blueprint aims to transform Rwanda into an upper-middle-income economy by 2035 and a high-income economy by 2050, targeting GDP per capita levels of over $4,036 and $12,476, respectively.

9. New public transport model for Kigali

During the 18th National Dialogue, the government resolved to overhaul public transport in Kigali by increasing the bus fleet and modernising infrastructure.

In 2025, a new service-led public transport model was introduced, managed by the state-owned Ecofleet Solution Company, to modernise and professionalise the city's transport system.

10. Irembo online portal revamp

In 2023, the government upgraded the Irembo online portal to expand access to digital public services.

The platform now offers more than 240 services across multiple institutions, significantly improving service delivery and advancing Rwanda's digital transformation agenda.