Uganda: Late Detection Driving High Cancer Deaths in Uganda, Says UCI's Dr. Bogere

As the world marked World Cancer Day on Wednesday, Uganda paused to confront a growing and deeply troubling cancer burden that continues to claim tens of thousands of lives each year, largely due to late diagnosis and limited access to timely treatment.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with NBS Television, Dr. Naghib Bogere, a Medical Oncologist at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), said Uganda's rising cancer mortality is primarily driven by delayed health-seeking behaviour, persistent myths surrounding cancer, and structural gaps in cancer care services.

"Uganda is on the rise with over 37,000 new cancer patients every year, with about 28,000 deaths. Unlike in the Western world, where survival rates are much higher, Uganda is prone to poor outcomes because people present late. Many still believe cancer is a curse, wait for pain to begin, or first seek alternative treatments," he said.

According to Bogere, by the time most patients seek medical attention, the disease has often progressed to advanced stages, making treatment more complex, more expensive, and significantly less effective.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Despite the grim statistics, Bogere highlighted notable progress in Uganda's efforts to improve cancer care, particularly through decentralisation.

He noted that the Gulu Cancer Centre and Mbarara Cancer Centre are already operational, with the construction of Arua and Mbale Cancer Centres is set to begin this year. He said these developments will gradually bring cancer services closer to communities across the country.

"Despite the high mortalities, we have gained some progress. Ugandans are increasingly aware that cancer is not a curse but a disease that can be treated and even cured when detected early, and services are becoming more available and accessible," he said.

Data from the Uganda Cancer Institute shows that cervical cancer remains the most common and deadliest cancer among women, followed by breast cancer. Among men, prostate cancer leads, while Kaposi sarcoma, closely linked to HIV, continues to affect both adults and children. Overall, the most common cancers in Uganda include cervical, prostate, breast, Kaposi sarcoma and oesophageal cancer.

Infections remain a major driver of cancer in the country, with Human Papillomavirus (HPV), HIV and Hepatitis B strongly linked to several of the most prevalent cancers. Lifestyle factors are also contributing to the rising burden, particularly high alcohol consumption, with Uganda ranked among countries with the highest per capita alcohol intake in Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cancer incidence varies across regions. National data shows that the Central Region, particularly Kampala, records the highest incidence at 86.6 cases per 100,000 people. Other high-burden areas include Gulu in Northern Uganda and Kabale in the southwest.

Behind these figures are families forced to travel long distances to access specialised cancer care, often selling property or exhausting savings to afford treatment at the Uganda Cancer Institute in Kampala.

Cancer is increasingly affecting Uganda's youngest population. Children account for about 10 percent of new cancer cases, with between 600 and 700 paediatric patients admitted to the Uganda Cancer Institute each year. For many families, a childhood cancer diagnosis brings not only emotional distress but also severe financial strain, as treatment can last for months or even years.

During the Financial Year 2024/2025, the Uganda Cancer Institute registered 8,372 new patients, highlighting the immense pressure on the country's primary cancer treatment facility.

Women accounted for approximately 55 percent of new cases, reflecting the high burden of cervical and breast cancers.

Over the same period, the Institute administered 80,438 chemotherapy infusions and delivered 68,125 radiotherapy sessions.

On average, this translates to more than 20,000 chemotherapy sessions and 17,000 radiotherapy sessions every quarter, underscoring both the scale of Uganda's cancer burden and the rapidly growing demand for specialised cancer services.