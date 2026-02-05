Kenya: Gachagua Welcomes Kanini Kega to DCP Party

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed politician Kanini Kega to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP)

Gachagua made the announcemernt on Wednesday on X where he received the former Kieni MP into the party.

"Welcome Home Hon @kaninikega1. @DCP_Democracy is the home of progressive leaders who desire leadership in the future," Gachagua wrote.

Kega first showed interest in the Kieni parliamentary seat in the run-up to the 2002 General Election.

He lost the Kieni seat in both 2002 and 2007, but he did not give up.

His breakthrough came in 2013 when he won the seat on a TNA ticket, defeating Namesyus Warugongo.

In 2017, he defended his seat under the Jubilee Party.

Kega later became a strong ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and was a key figure in the "Kieleweke" camp that backed the Uhuru-Raila handshake.

In 2022, he supported former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga under the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

However, the Mt Kenya region was swept by a strong UDA wave, and Kega lost his Kieni seat to Njoroge Wainaina.

After the loss, Kega bounced back quickly.

In November 2022, he was elected to represent Kenya at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).